LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a Hollywood script for Hollywood's favorite Major League Baseball team. Not one piece of the story had to be sent back to rewrite.
Bobby Miller, — or "Bobby 100," as he was nicknamed because of his thunderous fastball — took the final step of his journey from the University of Louisville to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night in Atlanta.
When the game began, the Braves had the best record in the National League. When the game ended, the Dodgers had the best record in the NL.
Credit Miller, who limited Atlanta to four hits and one run in five innings while winning his major league debut, 8-1. Then, after the game, Miller credited Will Smith, another former Cardinal who called every pitch as the Dodgers' catcher.
"I put all my trust in Will. He's a great catcher," Miller said during a postgame interview on the field at Truist Park.
"I didn't shake him off once. ... I'm so thankful to have people behind my back."
Those people included family and friends from suburban Chicago where Miller grew up before he enrolled at Louisville in 2017. The TV cameras found his mother, Tracy, and father, Robert, celebrating from their seats down the third-base line after every strikeout.
The group also featured Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell as well as the Cards' athletics director Josh Heird.
"He was really impressive," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in his postgame media session. "I thought he showed a lot of poise tonight. Did a great job of managing his emotions, adrenaline.
"He showed just enough attitude ... and a little edginess and just competed. For him to get through five was a big boost."
Five innings are the minimum required for a starting pitcher to earn a victory in the major leagues. Miller finished his fifth inning with gusto, striking out Sam Hilliard, retiring Ronald Acuna Jr. on a ground ball to shortstop and striking out Braves' left-handed slugger Matt Olson.
Burning through 95 pitches, Miller allowed a run in the first inning but nothing after that, completing his outing with five strikeouts, four hits and a walk.
"As confident as I looked out there, I was very nervous under that poker face," Miler said. "I just had to focus on my breathing and tell myself, 'It's the same game, still.'"
Mission accomplished.
According to PitchSavant,com, Miller threw 29 fastballs that averaged 99.4 mph as well as seven sinkers at 99.2 mph. He also mixed in 18 sliders, 10 changeups and four curveballs.
"For me, the biggest takeaway is when it got a little hot, when he needed to make a pitch, he was able to not overthrow," Roberts told the Los Angeles Times.
"(He made) them think a little bit more about selling out to the fastball."
Credit Smith, the former Kentucky Country Day and U of L star, who also helped Miller relax by with a single and double while driving in three runs.
Hitting .310 with 27 runs batted in, Smith is on track to make his first major-league All-Star team. He's a top-shelf pitch caller. When Smith recognized that Braves' hitters were primarily waiting for Miller's triple-digit fastball, he changed the game plan.
"They were kind of on (the fastball)," Smith said. "So we had to get off of that and go another route."
Miller's teammates doused him with beer, Gatorade, shaving cream and other items as part of the big-league ritual for pitcher's who earn their first MLB win.
"There was some nasty stuff poured on me but I love it," Miller said. "You've got to appreciated times like that. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."
With injuries shuffling the Dodgers' pitching rotation, Miller figures to earn his second start either Sunday in Tampa or Monday night in Dodger Stadium against the Washington Nationals.
The Rays have the best record in the major leagues. Of course, the Braves had the best record in the National League — until they ran into Miller and Smith.
