LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Concerns about the novel coronavirus are not what might convince Victor Oladipo to pass on the opportunity to finish the NBA season with the Indiana Pacers in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
"There’s a risk walking out the front door,” Oladipo said during a conference call Wednesday. “There’s always going to be risk.
“You’ve just got to be smart and do the best that you can to try to protect yourself when it comes to (the virus).”
But Oladipo is not in. He also is not out.
He’s undecided on whether he will play. In fact, he is also undecided on when he will decide.
After working tirelessly for nearly a year to return from a ruptured quadriceps in his right knee that he suffered Jan. 23, 2019, Oladipo returned to play 13 games this season.
Then, like the entire sports world, he stopped playing in mid-March.
The time has come to resume. The NBA will restart its schedule July 30 in Orlando. The Pacers are booked to play the first of eight remaining regular-season games Aug. 1 against Philadelphia.
With Oladipo, who averaged 13.8 points but shot 39.1% after he returned, the Pacers are a trendy playoff dark horse in the Eastern Conference.
Oladipo is not convinced that a return is the wisest move to make on an injured knee.
Add the information that Oladipo is one year from free agency. Then you understand why this is more than simply a $21 million (his salary for 2020-21) question for Oladipo, who was voted to the NBA All-Star team in his first two seasons with the Pacers.
According to Basketball-Reference.com, Oladipo has earned about $84 million in the seven seasons since he was selected No. 2 out of Indiana University in the 2013 NBA Draft. In another yea,r he will be an unrestricted free agent, in line for the largest contract of his career if he can stay healthy,.
“I feel better, but at the same time, we’ve had an extensive period of time off,” he said. “And to go back and ramp things up again, I’m susceptible to injury more than anyone else, seeing how I was already injured beforehand and wasn’t 100% when I came back to begin with
“Part of rehab is working your way back and getting yourself 100%," he said. “At the end of the day, going back and turning things up as quickly as we’re about to do and pretty much going to playoff formation and playoff things after eight games, I’m more susceptible to injury than anyone else is.
“It’s not about now. It’s about longevity, because at the end of the day I want to be able to continue to have these (conference) calls with you guys.
“I’m just trying to do what’s best for my future because when I’m at my best this team is at its best.”
Oladipo, 28, said that if he does return, he is not certain what to expect from the strange new NBA environment.
“I think the games will be more competitive than ever,” he said. “Obviously, there’s no home court advantage and no fans.
“But that just makes it even more personal if you think about it.
“Because now you have nothing, absolutely nothing to focus on except the man in front of you and the man that’s trying to stop you from getting to your goal.”
Smaller arenas?
Living in a monitored world that NBA folks have nicknamed “The Bubble?”
A layoff of nearly 4 1/2 months?
Eight regular-season games leading into playoff basketball?
Anything else?
Everything else.
“It’s something new,” he said. “The fear of the unknown is a real thing. When you’re going into a situation that you don’t know much about and there’s a risk, there’s always concerns and questions.
“Just your normal day questions, your normal day concerns, like, ‘What is it going to be like? What is is going to look like? What is it going to feel like?’
“At the end of the day, it is out of our control. This is an experiment. We’re experimenting if you really think about it. We don’t really know what’s going to come of it, what’s going to happen, what it’s going to feel like.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how it works.”
Or if Oladipo participates.
