LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is the list of quarterbacks who played high school football in Louisville taken in the first round of the NFL Draft:
Phil Simms, the pride of Southern High School and Morehead State University.
The New York Giants drafted Simms with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1979 draft. He rewarded them by quarterbacking the Giants to Super Bowls XXI and XXV. New York won both games, but Simms missed the second with a broken foot.
On Thursday night in Las Vegas, there is a reasonable chance the list will double. Some mock drafts project former St. Xavier star Desmond Ridder will be selected in round one. An equal number forecast that Ridder will have to wait until round two Friday night to hear his name called.
Ridder will huddle with a small group of friends and family members to watch the draft unfold at a private gathering in Louisville. The group will include Will Wolford, his coach at St. Xavier. A first-round pick in 1986, Wolford has helped Ridder navigate the exhaustive draft process.
“In my mind, Desmond is a first-round pick and he has been since the Notre Dame game,” Wolford said.
The Notre Dame game, of course, was the one that Cincinnati won, 24-13, in South Bend, Indiana, last Oct. 2 as the Bearcats rolled to a 13-1 season and a semifinal game with Alabama in the College Football playoff.
Against the Irish, Ridder passed for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns while running for 26 yards and another score.
A veteran of 13 NFL seasons as a player as well as multiple seasons on the Colts’ radio network, Wolford is connected to league scouts, coaches and general managers. Many have called for his take on Ridder, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 211 pounds.
This is what Wolford tells him:
“He’s going to be a terrific quarterback. He’s smart, he’s competitive and he wants to be great. Desmond has gotten better every year, but I’m convinced his best football is still ahead of him.
“He’s 22 but he looks like he’s 21. He still hasn’t fully matured physically. He’s got the perfect skill set for today’s game. By the time Desmond is 26 or 27, he’s got a chance to be special.”
Ridder’s skillset, of course, is his ability to operate inside or outside the pocket. Ridder can make throws on the run — or he can make plays with his legs if running lanes are not available.
Over his final four seasons at Cincinnati, Ridder had 87 TD passes with 28 interceptions. He also ran for 2,269 yards and 28 touchdowns, delivering runs of 40 yards or longer every season.
Ridder did this at Cincinnati, where he signed after Kentucky and Louisville passed on offering a scholarship. Purdue, the only Power 5 program to strongly consider him, pivoted to another prospect. In Ridder’s four seasons at Cincinnati, the Bearcats went 44-7.
“Desmond is a winner,” Wolford said. “He’s interviewed with probably 20 (NFL) teams. With quarterbacks, it’s not what can you do next year. It’s what can you do the next 10 years. Desmond is only going to improve.”
Why would Ridder fall out of the first round?
The first round is rare air. Jeff Brohm made it to the NFL from Trinity High School and the University of Louisville as a free agent. Teams were worried Brohm wanted to play professional baseball.
His younger brother, Brian, took the same path to a second round selection by Green Bay in 2008.
Baltimore picked Chris Redman (Male High/U of L) in the third round in 2000.
And former Flaget High School star Rick Norton (of the University of Kentucky) was the No. 2 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins of the American Football League, pre-merger. The NFL's Cleveland Browns selected Norton with the No. 29 overall pick in round two in 1966.
Some scouts are convinced that Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh has a more dynamic passing arm. Others argue that Malik Willis of Liberty is a more talented scrambler and playmaker.
The critics note that three of Ridder’s four worst games last season, according to completion percentage, were against the three Power 5 opponents on Cincinnati’s schedule.
Ridder completed less than 56% of his throws against Indiana for 5.8 yards per attempt. He was 59% against Notre Dame with 9.3 yards per attempt. And he was 53% against Alabama with merely 4.5 yards per attempt in a game the Bearcats lost, 27-6.
ProFootballFocus ranked Ridder the 41st-best prospect in the draft, behind Willis and Sam Howell of North Carolina.
This was the PFF scouting report on Ridder:
“Ridder's four years at the helm of the Bearcats' offense make him one of the most experienced passers in the class. He improved every year en route to a career-high 90.7 grade in 2021 …
“… Ridder is the most NFL-ready quarterback in the class and still has areas for growth. In a class full of developmental QBs, he has the work ethic to bet on.”
Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Seattle, Atlanta and Detroit are all teams that could use a young quarterback.
“There are other teams that could take one if they believe in taking the best player available,” Wolford said.
And if that player is Ridder, he will join Simms in a select football club.
