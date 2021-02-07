LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Clip and save this opening paragraph for every story about the Indiana University men’s basketball team for the remainder of this season: Are the Hoosiers in or out of the NCAA Tournament?
It’s safe for Archie Miller’s team to look at bracket projections Sunday. Armaan Franklin made a 17-footer with 1.8 seconds to play as the Hoosiers defeated No. 8 Iowa, 67-65, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
The victory ended a 2-game losing streak for the Hoosiers and gave them a season sweep over the Hawkeyes, the preseason pick to win the Big Ten. IU improved to 10-8 and was listed as a No. 11 seed, five spots safely inside the field, at BracketMatrix.com on Sunday.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points, while Race Thompson scored 15. Luka Garza, the frontrunner for national player of the year, had 18 for Iowa, although he scored only one basket in the first half.
The Hoosiers, who started the day ranked No. 27 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power rankings formula, are scheduled to play twice more this week — Wednesday at Northwestern and Saturday at Ohio State.
Northwestern beat IU, 74-67, in the Hoosiers’ first Big Ten game. Indiana has yet to play Ohio State, which is 15-4 and ranked No. 7.
