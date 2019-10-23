LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky failed to score at Georgia last Saturday. The Wildcats have lost four of their last five games. They have a ongoing dilemma at quarterback.
As of Wednesday morning, Kentucky was listed as a 10 1/2-point underdog for the Wildcats' game against Missouri Saturday night at Kroger Field.
Some of you have retained your faith in Mark Stoops' 3-4 team.
Evidence of that came in the latest future odds at the Westgate Super Book in Las Vegas. Brian Edwards, a senior handicapper at VegasInsider.com, messaged me that Kentucky has moved from a 3-point favorite to a 4 1/2-point favorite for the Wildcats' season-ending game against Louisville Nov. 30 in Lexington.
This is a line that can't sit still. In July, with Kentucky coming off a 10-win season and Louisville changing coaches after going 2-10 last year, the Wildcats were favored by 9.
Then the Cards played well against Notre Dame and won their next two. Kentucky lost Terry Wilson at quarterback to an injury, replaced him with Sawyer Smith and lost Smith because of an assortment of hits.
Three weeks ago, the line slipped to only 3, which is generally the number of points credited to a team for playing at home. That was news Edwards shared Oct. 2.
What has happened over the last three Saturdays?
Kentucky came out of an off week to rally and beat Arkansas and then could not handle horrible weather or the Georgia defense in a 21-0 defeat in Athens last Saturday. UK completed 2 of 16 passes for 17 yards in the rain.
Louisville scored 103 points while defeating Boston College and then-unbeaten Wake Forest. The Cards played Clemson well for a quarter before losing, 45-10.
Somebody studied that information and decided that playing Kentucky and giving only three points was a bargain. That moved the number back to Wildcats by 4 1/2.
What is the Governor's Cup forecast from Jeff Sagarin's predictor computer formula?
Kentucky by 3.76.
*Edwards, who also runs BrianEdwardsSports.com, shared one other future line for a Nov. 30 rivalry weekend game: Indiana's Old Oaken Bucket matchup at Purdue.
At 5-2, the Hoosiers have five cracks at bowl eligibility, starting with their trip to Nebraska Saturday. Edwards said that at Westgate Indiana is listed as a 3 1/2-point favorite against Jeff Brohm and Purdue.
Sagarin's formula likes Indiana by 1.12 points.
