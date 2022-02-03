LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Notes written without going to the video monitor to review a call that I missed:
*I’ve listened to coaches sing about a string of statistics that illustrate the qualities of a team that plays with passion, and offensive rebounding generally tops the list. So does getting back on defense.
After watching U of L push Duke and North Carolina while losing back-to-back close games in the KFC Yum! Center, I’ve heard chatter that Louisville played with more edge than the Cards have shown in weeks.
Easy to say. Difficult to prove.
But I can say this: For the first time this season, Louisville has not allowed any fast-break point in back-to-back games.
Duke had none. North Carolina had none.
Get this: It was the first time this season the Tar Heels or the Blue Devils failed to score any fast break points.
Four of Louisville’s six best offensive rebounding games this season have come in games with Mike Pegues in charge. The Cards had 11 offensive boards against UNC and 10 against Duke, the first time they’ve had double-figure numbers on the offensive glass since they played DePaul and North Carolina State in early December.
I can also add this: According to the offensive rating analytics at Ken Pomeroy’s web site, Jae’Lyn Withers, Matt Cross and Dre Davis all played some of their best all-around offensive games against either UNC or Duke.
Offensive rating is defined as how a player performs per possession. A rating of 100 translates to one point per possession.
Cross earned a 121 against Duke, his best performance in two months. Cross had season highs in both stats: four offensive boards and 11 on the defensive end.
Jae’Lyn Withers had a 130 offensive rating against Duke and 105 against North Carolina. For Withers, the Duke effort was his best in ACC play as well as the first time this season he’s had back-to-back games of 100 or better.
Pegues has done a better job of playing to Withers' strengths, using him closer to the rim. He's a post player. He's not a wing.
Credit Davis with a 133 against Duke, which was better than any score he earned since the Georgia Tech game.
Looking at traditional counting stats, El Ellis made eight of 17 shots from distance against Duke and UNC after going eight for 23 in the previous nine games.
*Of course, the Cards have also lost four straight. They will visit Syracuse at 2 p.m. Saturday for a game at the lovely Carrier Dome. One-to-three inches of snow is forecast for Syracuse on Friday, with a high temperature of 17 and a low of 2.
This is the program’s first four-game losing streak since Rick Pitino’s third U of L team lost to Charlotte, TCU, Cincinnati and DePaul in consecutive games in February 2004.
When was Louisville’s last five-game losing streak?
The Cards lost five straight during Denny Crum’s final season, falling against UConn, Alabama, Georgetown, Western Kentucky and South Alabama in the early part of the 2000-01 season.
Of course, Syracuse is struggling as much as Louisville. The Orange won at North Carolina State on Wednesday to improve to 11-11, the same record as the Cards.
Pomeroy’s formula has the Orange favored by seven.
Attendance at The Carrier Dome is down more than 17% from the 2020 season. The Orange led the nation in attendance in 2019 and 2020.
That steak will likely end this season. The Orange rank fourth in average attendance at 17,910.
Here are the national Top 10:
- Kentucky: 19,057
- Arkansas: 18,878
- North Carolina: 17,948
- Syracuse: 17,910
- Tennessee: 17,182
- Creighton: 16,507
- Kansas: 16,227
- Wisconsin: 16,149
- Indiana: 15,451
- Nebraska: 15.204
Louisville’s four-decade streak of finishing in the top seven nationally in attendance is also likely to end. With only three home games remaining, the Cards rank 19th at 13,344, just behind Virginia.
