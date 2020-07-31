LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — During my regular Thursday afternoon appearance with Andy Sweeney and James Strebel on The Take, ESPN 680 in Louisville, they asked for the percentage chance I gave the University of Louisville football team to earn a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.
In my mind, there aren’t two spots for 15 teams, now that Notre Dame is in the fight.
There is one spot for 14 teams. Clemson has gone 26-1 in the ACC the last three seasons and 43-2 the last five seasons.
If you’re betting against Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in their farewell to college football, you’d better tighten that chinstrap.
Fourteen teams. One spot.
“Ten percent,” was my off-the-cuff answer.
Sources say I went too low.
Sweeney said that after the ACC shared its revised schedule, expectations were upgraded for Scott Satterfield’s second Cardinal team — and they were revised to better than a 10-percent chance to make the ACC title game in Charlotte.
Sweeney said he put Louisville’s shot at 20 percent and believes fans have it closer to 40 percent.
Forty percent is awfully strong when you are one of 14 teams.
Aaron Matas, the sports director at WDRB, said 30 percent. My WDRB sidekick, Eric Crawford, said 15 percent.
Ditto for Pat Forde, the national college football writer at Sports Illustrated. Put him down for 15.
Like any reasonable observer, Forde locked in Clemson. He said Louisville was one of five teams positioned for the other spot — with Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Florida State.
That’s one of five, but Forde said because Louisville played Notre Dame in South Bend, where the Fighting Irish have gone 19-1 the last three seasons, he put the Cardinals at 15 percent.
Pat Dooley, sports editor of the Gainesville (Florida) Sun is another 15 percenter.
Russ Brown has written about Louisville football for nearly four decades. He’ll do it this season for KyForward.com. Brown went big — 30-to-35 percent.
Why so strong?
Because Clemson exited the U of L schedule — and because the Cards are booked to play Florida State, Miami and Virginia Tech, three prime contenders, at home.
But the guy who made me reconsider my 10 percent pick was Stewart Mandel, a national college football writer at The Athletic. Put him down as another bullish vote on the Cardinals.
How bullish?
You decide. Mandel predicted the final ACC record for all 15 teams.
He gave Clemson what everybody should give the Tigers, a perfect 10-0.
There was a two-game gap back to Mandel’s runner-up — and the runner-up (at 8-2) was Louisville.
Mandel picked the Cards to beat everybody but Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, a pair of road games.
He placed Louisville a game ahead of a trio of 7-3 teams — North Carolina, Notre Dame and Miami.
Notre Dame and Miami play Clemson. North Carolina does not, but Mandel projected the Tar Heels would stumble on the road against Duke, Miami and Virginia.
He praised Satterfield as well as Louisville’s three-headed offensive monster, led by quarterback Micale Cunningham, halfback Javian Hawkins and receiver Tutu Atwell.
Mandel did, however, finish his Louisville preview with this warning:
“Defense optional.”
Maybe Mandel read what Phil Steele wrote about the Cardinals in his college football preview yearbook.
Steele considers a net close win any victory by 7 points or less. The Cardinals had three net close wins last season — Boston College (2 points); Wake Forest (3 points) and Virginia (7 points).
Steele wrote that he researched net close wins and losses over the last 19 seasons. He said teams that enjoyed 3 net close wins delivered a weaker record the following season nearly 76 percent of the time the following season.
That tidbit, along with the information that Louisville was outgained by 38 yards per game in ACC play last season, reinforced my 10 percent pick.
But mine is a minority opinion.
