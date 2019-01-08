LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — This was a start that did not compute:
Texas A&M 10, Kentucky 0.
Tennessee 10, Kentucky 0? Certainly possible.
Duke 10, Kentucky 0? I promised I wasn’t going to write about the Duke game any more.
But Texas A&M, a team that struggled to split it first 12 games and lost at home to No. 196 Texas Southern by 15 points less than two weeks ago?
No way that team jumps on Kentucky 10-0, certainly not in the first game after the Wildcats lost their Southeastern Conference opener. That wasn’t the only thing that did not compute. The entire 40 minutes was more agonizing than it was supposed to be before Kentucky steadied for a 85-74 victory.
Roughly 3 1/2 minutes into the game at Rupp Arena Tuesday night, the Aggies led the Wildcats, 10-0. Grumbles percolated in the building. Calipari glared at the court — and looked to his bench
Maybe grumbles and glares are what Kentucky needed. After trailing 10-0, the Wildcats outscored A&M 35-21 ahead before Benny Snell could slide into his seat along with baseline in a bright Cleveland Cavaliers jacket. They led by a dozen at halftime.
But if you thought the Wildcats were primed to stretch the lead to two dozen, think again. After leading by 14 less than four minutes into the second half, Kentucky watched A&M cut the lead to 66-64 with less than eight to play.
A&M never got the lead. But this was trickier than it was supposed to be against a team that nobody expects to make the NCAA Tournament.
Tyler Herro, as usual, brought energy as well as his perimeter shot. Credit Herro with 21 points as he made three of seven shots from distance.
It was the second time in three games that Herro led UK in scoring. He’s scored in double figures in eight consecutive games, averaging 16.6 points and while making at least a pair of three-point shots in five straight games.
Nick Richards was in the middle of the initial rally, powering to the rim to make both of his field-goal attempts as well as a free throw.
Ashton Hagans played the kind of defense that Josh Allen would appreciate. He also made four consecutive free throws after he was fouled at the rim and the Aggies were assessed a pair of technical fouls. Credit Hagans with 18 points and five steals. His free throw shooting was excellent. Hagans made 10 of 11.
That’s not quite the way Kentucky (10-3) was supposed to beat Billy Kennedy’s erratic team. A&M (6-7) might not be the worst team in the Southeastern Conference but they’re certainly in the discussion with Georgia and South Carolina.
This isn’t the team that beat Providence and North Carolina before losing to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen last season.
Although the Wildcats were favored by 15, a more interesting comparative number was 23. That’s how many points No. 5 Gonzaga beat the Aggies by in mid-November.
The Wildcats have two more likely wins to build momentum before they visit No. 11 Auburn on Jan. 19.
The first is a home game with Vanderbilt Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The second is a trip to struggling Georgia, led by former Indiana coach Tom Crean, next Tuesday. The Bulldogs were beaten by 46 in their SEC opener at Tennessee last Saturday.
