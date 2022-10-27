LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This is the most direct column I’ve written this year. It’s also the most entertaining.
Jeff Walz makes certain that University of Louisville women’s basketball program is fun city. He’s added a 40-foot metal slide that drops from the second floor coaching offices onto the court on the women’s side of the Planet Fitness Kueber Center.
Sometimes his players break out the wax paper and slide even faster. It’s a wonderful talking point with recruits.
Walz celebrated his 51st birthday Thursday with stories about the way he motivates his players, like the way he benched Florida State transfer Morgan Jones for all but 12 minutes of the Cards’ secret scrimmage Monday for too much jogging.
Jones and Walz watched video of the scrimmage afterwards. She confessed that she was indeed jogging.
But Walz got all the lights flashing, bells ringing and sirens howling when he was asked the Jackpot Question:
When are you going to win the big one, coach?
When are the Cardinals going to get past being a national semifinalist or runner-up and win the school’s first national title in women’s hoops?
Second place in 2009 and 2013. Final Four in 2018 and again last season?
The Cards return two starters, led by likely all-American Hailey Van Lith. They add three prime-time transfers, led by Jones, who excelled at FSU.
They start the season as the favorites to win the Atlantic Coast Conference and the No. 7 team in the Associated Press preseason Top 25.
But with the Cards, it always returns to this question: When are they going to join Tennessee, Stanford, UConn, Notre Dame, Baylor, South Carolina and the others on the select list of schools that have won it all?
I asked Walz if people actually write to him or personally approach him with that criticism.
Yes, yes, they do.
Walz took it from there.
“Oh, yeah,” Walz said. “E-mails, and that's okay. It's part of it.
“Yeah. Everybody's like, ‘Oh, when are we going to win the whole thing? It's getting old hearing that we've been to Final Fours.’
“I know. It (stinks). It's terrible.
“You know, and believe me, I go home and my kids say it to me, too, and my wife does. It’s tough.
“But no, it's just where our expectations have gotten, which is great.
“You know? I say all the time, the great thing it's like, ‘When are you going to win the big one?’ And I always laugh at people because I always tell them, ‘What's the big one?’
“Because here 15 years ago, it was the second round (of the NCAA Tournament). And now we get to the Sweet 16, And then it's like, it's a Sweet 16 game.
“It's like the next one's always the big one. It's what I kind of chuckle at and laugh about. It's like there is no hump to get over. It’s when are we going to win a national championship?
“That's what people are asking around here. And it's a great question. I mean, it's great for the fact that's the question they're asking, because it means we've had a ton of success and consistent success.
“I mean, I looked it up the other day, I had Matt (Paras, the team’s media relations person) look it up for recruiting purposes. I was like, 'Hey, how many teams have been the four Final Fours in the past 15 years?'
“Do you have any idea? There's five. There's only five schools in women's basketball who have been to four or more Final Fours in the past 15 years — South Carolina, UConn, Notre Dame, Stanford and us.
“It's not bad. You know, granted, do we want to win it? Of course we do.
“But I'm not going to apologize. I'm not going to sit here and say, ‘I'm sorry. We haven’t.' Because believe me we want to.
“And I can tell you every player that's played in any of those games, the semifinal game, the championship game, they wanted to win, too. There's not one of them that stepped out on that court going, ‘let’s see if we can piss everybody off the lose today. I think it’d be a great idea.’
“Like we sat in the locker room before that semifinal (against South Carolina game) game were like, ‘Hey, if we win, everybody's gonna be excited. How about we lose and piss everybody off?’
“You know, I got out-voted I voted to win. But they said no, this is more exciting. I promise you that doesn't happen.
‘Okay, so our goal is to win this damn thing. And we're going to keep plugging along until we do. And you know what, when the day comes that I retire, if we haven't, we haven't.
“Okay, it's all I can tell you. And I joke with a few of my friends that you know are in the business world and they'll be like, ‘Man, when are we going to win?’
“I'll be like, Yeah, I got a question: ‘Where's your company ranked in town? Where do you stack up in town?’
“They’ll say, ‘We’re like second or third? This second or third? I go, ‘Where do you rank in the country?’ They don’t know.
"I go, ‘Well, if you are the fourth-best in your profession in the country, how would you feel?’
“They say, ‘Golly, that would be great.’
“Well, you’re asking me when are we going to be Number One. I want to know when are you going to be Number One?
“Got a few of you here, I’ll rank your stations. Where are you in town?”
Point delivered. Bring on the season. For Jeff Walz and the Louisville women’s basketball team, odds are it will be another season to remember.
