BOZICH : Hoops site high on U of L, UK, IU, WKU & Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The college basketball season is not ready to go until Ken Pomeroy says that it is ready to go.
I woke up Wednesday morning, typed KenPom.com into my browser and discovered that Pomeroy was ready to go. (If you're not a subscriber, you need to gather your $19.95 and sign up as soon as you finish this column.)
It gets better: For the start of the 2020-21 season, Pomeroy's computer formula ranked Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana in his national Top 26.
It gets better. His projected conference standings have the Cardinals second in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Wildcats first in the Southeastern Conference and Western Kentucky first in Conference USA.
There is more: Bellarmine University ranked tied for sixth in the 10-team ASUN in the Knights' first season in the league.
Let's get to the numbers.
Louisville -- Duke is the only ACC team ranked ahead of the Cardinals in Pomeroy's formula. Surprising? Yes it is.
When the AP college basketball poll is released Monday at noon, I expect Virginia to be ranked no lower than No. 4 in the nation with the arrival of Sam Hauser, who starred at Marquette for three seasons. After losing six of their top nine players, Louisville is no cinch to make the first AP poll.
Pomeroy's numbers like Louisville's defense, ranking the Cardinals No. 14 in defensive efficiency.
In the only game prediction, KepPom has the Cards losing their ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Wisconsin, 68-64.
For comparison, Bart Torvik's analytics site puts U of L No. 28 in the country, sixth in the ACC behind Virginia, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and Syracuse.
Kentucky -- Tennessee has been a trendy preseason pick to win the SEC but I wonder how many of those picks were made before the NCAA cleared Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr to play for John Calipari's team this season.
The Wildcats are No. 11 in KenPom, sandwiched between Ohio State and Iowa, but nine spots ahead of Tennessee.
Pomeroy has two game forecasts for Kentucky. Both are wins -- 70-68 over UCLA and 68-66 over Texas.
For comparison, Torvik ranked UK No. 20, third in the SEC behind Florida and the Vols.
Indiana -- Will the Big Ten have six of the Top 20 and 10 of the top 35 teams in the nation?
That is the preseason snapshot from Pomeroy. With Indiana No. 26, that puts Archie Miller's team eighth in the league, one spot behind Purdue but within striking distance of No. 7 Wisconsin, the top Big Ten team in the formula.
In two game forecasts, Pomeroy has the Hoosiers playing two tight games -- a 70-67 win over Providence in their Maui Invitational opener (in Asheville, N.C.) and a 72-69 loss at Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
For comparison, Torvik slots Indiana at No. 25 in the country and sixth in the Big Ten.
Western Kentucky -- WKU is the team to beat in Conference USA, according to Pomeroy and Torvik.
Pomeroy ranked the Hilltoppers No, 81 in the nation and first in the league. WKU will start the season ranked ahead of programs like Pitt, Georgetown, Georgia and Notre Dame while Torvik has WKU No. 47 overall and first in the conference.
Bellarmine -- Here come the Knights in their first transition season to Division I competition.
Pomeroy's formula has Scott Davenport's team at No. 291, with 7-9 record in ASUN games. Expect an 88-58 loss when Bellarmine visits Duke Dec. 4.
At 291, Bellarmine is ranked ahead of Louisiana Monroe, Lehigh and High Point (which is coached by Tubby Smith).
Torvik is not as bullish on Bellarmine. His formula placed the Knights No. 343 overall and last in the ASUN.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.,