LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana did not have to play a perfect football game to defeat Ohio State for the first time in more than three decades Saturday afternoon in Columbus.
But on a day when the Hoosiers lost 42-35, here is a starter set list of things Indiana could not do if they expected to win as a three-touchdown underdog:
Fumble at the Ohio State 7.
Fumble at the Ohio State 16 to punctuate a 24-yard interception return.
Drop passes with no defender within galaxies.
Snap the ball over the quarterback’s head.
Corner the Ohio State quarterback with multiple blitzers and allow him to dance away for first downs.
Most years when Indiana does all that and falls behind 35-7, the Hoosiers lose 51-10.
This is not the Indiana of Lee Corso, Gerry DiNardo, Cam Cameron or Kevin Wilson. This is a talented, confident and persistently competitive team that made Ohio State and tackle through the game's final snap before losing by a touchdown at Ohio Stadium
Indiana (4-1) helped beat itself with that list of items above. But Indiana did a lot of good things. In fact, Indiana did some spectacular things against a team packed with 4- and 5-star recruits that believes it can win the national championship.
IU outscored the Buckeyes 28-14 in the second half, 14-0 in the fourth quarter. That's never been Indiana's DNA against Ohio State. Credit Tom Allen.
IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. played snap to snap with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy winner.
On a day when Fields threw his first three interceptions of the season, Penix went 26 of 50 for 495 yards and five touchdowns (with one costly interception for an OSU touchdown). Credit Penix as only the third player ever to throw for more than 400 yards with five touchdowns agains the Buckeyes.
IU receiver Ty Fryfogle was the most dynamic player on the field. For the third consecutive week Fryfogle set a personal best for receiving yards. He caught seven passes for 223 yards and three scores.
That made Fryfogle the first player in Big Ten history to deliver back-to-back games with 200 receiving yards.
There were times, many of them, when the Hoosiers looked like the No. 9 team in the nation, a team that won its first four Big Ten games, beating Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State in the same season for the first time in program hisstory.
They certainly looked like a team that will belong in the first national college football playoff Top 25 for the first time in program history when those ratings are announced next week.
But good, and at times, very good, was not enough to beat Ohio State, which is ranked No. 3 and measures itself with Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. This game was lost by a string of mistakes in the first half.
The Hoosiers watched the Buckeyes score on their second offensive play. IU staggered and then steadied to tie the game at 7.
They grabbed two first-half interceptions from Fields, who had not thrown an interception in his last 10 Big Ten games.
They staggered as the Buckeyes scored the next two touchdowns.
In a game of nearly 150 plays it’s risky to call one the killer. I’ll take that risk.
With the Hoosiers driving for a touchdown that would have cut the Ohio State lead to 21-14 in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half, IU receiver David Ellis caught and quickly fumbled a short pass from Michael Penix Jr.
Ohio State grabbed the prize. The Buckeyes marched 93 for a score that stretched their halftime lead to 28-7.
From there, the Hoosiers outplayed the Buckeyes in the second half but never got closer than a touchdown. They had a possession to drive from their 7 in the final 4 1/2 minutes but failed to generate a first down. They got the ball a final time with 38 seconds to play but failed to advance past the Ohio State 38.
IU returns to Bloomington to play host to Maryland next week. The Hoosiers will finish their regular season with games at Wisconsin and a home game against Purdue. It's still a team positioned to deliver the best IU football season in years.
