LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Until better days arrive for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team, the celebrations this season must be reserved for what previous Cardinal teams achieved.
First, the program honored the 1983 Final Four team last month.
On Saturday, at halftime of Louisville’s 7 p.m. game against Clemson, the program will honor the 2013 team that (stop reading here, NCAA honchos) won the national title over Michigan and (resume reading here) finished the season ranked No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.
A banner recognizing the second achievement (but not the first) will be raised at the KFC Yum! Center before tipoff. As many as a dozen members of that team will be honored at halftime. Second and Main should be as juiced as its been all season.
On Friday Cards’ coach Kenny Payne said that he wanted members of that team to speak with members of his 3-23 team, the one that has played well enough to win in four of its last five games, but delivered a victory in only one of them.
“A team this city loves is coming here to be celebrated,” Payne said.
“I want them to talk to our guys. I want them to tell them what they experienced. How they loved and were connected to one another. What it was (like).
“So they can hear the passion of what a Louisville basketball team is. What a true Louisville basketball team is. They had that. And that group that is coming in, I want them to talk about it.”
There is plenty to discuss. Since moving back to town, Peyton Siva has been a regular visitor to practice and the workout area.
Siva can explain how many hours he worked to become a guy who consistently made the right play. If Siva was on the court, Louisville would have taken a better shot than the forced, contested shot that Kamari Lands missed at the end of U of L’s loss to Virginia Wednesday night.
Montrezl Harrell, who will return during the NBA all-star break, can tell them how he has built an 8-year NBA career that nobody predicted for him when he was a high school senior.
Tim Henderson can explain how there might not be a banner to raise if a walk-on like Henderson didn’t have the sass to take and make a pair of three-point shots in the national semifinals against Wichita State.
And although guard Russ Smith won’t be in the building because he is playing professional basketball in Italy, his teammates can explain that a player Rick Pitino wasn’t certain he wanted on the squad became one of the most feared offensive players in the country. Wasn’t supposed to be that way. But it was.
That team, for the record, won a national title with two guys — Harrell and Gorgui Dieng — who have celebrated extended NBA careers. They won the title against a Michigan team that had five guys who earned extended time in the NBA.
Louisville guard Mike James said he remembered watching U of L beat Michigan in the title game while he played in an AAU Tournament in Orlando, Florida. Smith and Michigan guard Trey Burke are the guys he has never forgotten.
Growing up in Bardstown in a family of Louisville fans, J.J. Traynor said he remembered his mother, Toya Goodwin, running “up and down” the street outside their family home in joyful celebration.
He also remembered going to a store in downtown Bardstown to buy a commemorative T-shirt as soon as they were available.
“They were those dudes,” Traynor said. “Everybody in the state loved them.”
Louisville fans are burning to find another team to love the way they loved that team. The last six seasons have been confusing, difficult and frustrating. The 3-23 performance this winter is an experience they are desperate to flush.
But Payne wants the 2013 team to connect with the 2023 team as the Cardinals search for the initial steps back toward glory.
Earlier this week Payne had Eric Thomas, a nationally acclaimed motivational speaker, talk to his players. He wants the encouragement to continue from Siva, Luke Hancock, Wayne Blackshear and the other 2013 Cardinals.
What does Payne want those guys to explain to his guys?
“Just how tough they were, how hard they fought,” he said.
“How they played together. The pressure they put on you defensively … they fought to win. They were a well-coached team. A great team. A together team.”
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.