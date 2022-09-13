LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Malik Cunningham was the top rushing quarterback in America last season. No. 1. The King. A clear and present danger to every opposing defense.
Cunningham was the fifth best rusher in the Atlantic Coast Conference, scoring 20 touchdowns, a half-dozen more than any runner in the league, halfbacks included.
Malik Cunningham with the football in his hands is a good thing, and often a great thing, for the University of Louisville.
But it is also a dangerous thing. And certainly a risky thing. If anything happens to Cunningham, the guy (Brock Domann) likely to be his replacement has never attempted a pass for the Cards while running the football twice for 5 yards.
Subtract Cunningham and suddenly quarterback becomes a cross your fingers/hold your breath situation for the Cardinals.
This is a situation worth pondering. One of the biggest, and certainly most critical adjustments that Louisville made offensively between the Cards’ season-opening loss at Syracuse and their season-reversing victory at Central Florida, was that coach Scott Satterfield and offensive coordinator Lance Taylor let Malik Cunningham play like Malik Cunningham again.
There were more opportunities for Cunningham to run against the Knights — and when Cunningham runs, the defense typically has issues.
Syracuse limited Cunningham to 34 yards on 13 carries, often on broken plays.
UCF watched Cunningham crackle for 121 yards on 17 carries. He had runs of 17, 22 and 43 yards.
Let the record show that Cunningham averaged 4.5 more yards per carry against the Knights than he did against the Orange.
I asked Taylor if there was a set number of runs that the coaching staff was comfortable turning Cunningham loose — and what the percentages were on called runs versus Cunningham simply making a play?
“Great question,” Taylor said. “So to your first question, he is such a dynamic runner that we want to allow him to be able to use his legs. And he wants to run.
“He’s one of those guys that he knows that he's a difference maker. He's a playmaker, and we didn't do that enough in the first game.
“And so we came back and that was one of the adjustments that we made. And he wanted to make that adjustment. And (Cunningham) reached out and said that.
“So as a coach, you always want to limit the hits on your quarterback. But I think he does a great job. He's one of those guys that has a knack for making guys miss, not always taking big hits, knowing when to get in, get down, get out of bounds.
“It really depends on the flow of the game as far as the number of call runs for him. Because he's obviously going to have an off-script, off-schedule scramble runs as well. So you don't have to call a ton of (quarterback) runs. He’s going to get his carries.”
Some numbers to consider:
*Over his 4-plus seasons as U of L quarterback, Cunningham is 6-4 in games when he has run for 90 or more yards. Not a huge difference.
*Last season, Cunningham averaged 93.3 yards per game and 7.7 yards per carry in U of L’s 6 victories. The numbers were 67.7 ypg and 4.7 ypc in the Cards’ 7 defeats.
*The difference in Cunningham’s performance as a passer was more striking when the Cards won or lost last season.
In Louisville’s 7 defeats, Cunningham completed 59.9% of his throws for 216.4 yards with 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
In the Cards’ 6 victories, he completed 64.4% of is passes for 237.6 yards with 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
It is Cunningham’s performance as a passer, more than work as a runner, that has the attention of Satterfield.
“He’s got to throw the ball better,” Satterfield said. “There’s no question when we had some plays the other night we could have hit and extended some drives.
“He was excellent in the run game, did a great job with that and had some big plays. The long touchdown run really got us into the game there and kind of broke the game open.
“But we do have to throw the ball better there’s no question about that. I think utilizing our receivers more, getting (Dee) Wiggins more involved, Ahmari (Huggins-Bruce) and (Tyler Hudson) getting some opportunities and some touches. Getting some other guys involved, like (Marshon) Ford.
“We tried to get Ford the ball last week in Central Florida and I think we did a few times, but really trying to spread that ball out, Braden Smith as well. So, there are opportunities out there we just have to take advantage of them.
“Malik has to continue to work and hopefully it will happen this week that we’ll be able to open it up and get the pass game going.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.