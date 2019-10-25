LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After playing three of its past four on the road, Kentucky returns to Kroger Field, where the Wildcats will play four of their last five in a 2019 schedule that featured eight home games.
With a 1-4 record in Southeastern Conference games, the Wildcats sit a half-game behind Tennessee and Vanderbilt in the East Division and need a win against Missouri, a team UK has beaten in four straight tries.
1. Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
2. Where to Watch: SEC Network: DirecTV 611; Spectrum: 516; U-Verse: 1607; Dish Network: 404.
3. The Line: Missouri is favored by 10 points, with an over/under of a low-scoring 44 1/2.
4. Scouting Missouri: The Tigers (5-2, 2-1) are one of the toughest teams in the SEC to understand. Prior to the season, Missouri was picked to finish third in the East Division, behind Georgia and Florida, at SEC Media Days. Then, Missouri lost its season opener at Wyoming, allowing 37 points. But the Tigers rallied to win five straight, allowing 14 or fewer points in four of those games. Just when the Missouri bandwagon was filling up, however, the Tigers went to Nashville last weekend and stumbled, 21-14, to Vanderbilt, which had not won an SEC game. Their offense generated only 293 yards. They also averaged less than 4 yards per rushing attempt. But the Tigers are a force on defense, ranking first in the SEC in pass defense, fourth in rushing defense and second in total defense.
5. Scouting Kentucky: Kentucky (3-4, 1-4) also has its mystery characteristics. For the third straight game, Mark Stoops has declined to name his starting quarterback. He’s gone with receiver Lynn Bowden the past two times. But, because of the weather and UK’s inefficiency, Kentucky’s passing attack left the Wildcats unable to move ball against Georgia, where Kentucky did not complete a pass until the fourth quarter and finished 2 for 16 for 17 yards. Kentucky has throw one touchdown pass in its past four games and only seven on the season, which ranks only ahead of Vanderbilt’s six.
6. Spotlight Player: Kelly Bryant, Missouri quarterback. After leading Clemson to the national championship game two seasons ago as the successor to DeShaun Watson, Bryant lost his starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence in 2018 and left the team after four games to transfer to Missouri. Bryant ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yards per game at 245. He has 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Bryant was shaky last week at Vandy, completing only half of his 26 throws for only 5.4 yards per attempt.
7. Sideline Storyline: If the Wildcats fail to win this game, they’ll put themselves in position of having to win three of their last four to become bowl eligible. ESPN’s Football Power Index projection actually has not budged much on its win projection for the Wildcats. They started the season at 6.4 wins and remain at 6.3 today. The FPI still has the Wildcats listed as probable winners by 59.8 percent of more over the final four games against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Tennessee-Martin and Louisville. UK’s win probability is only 35.4 percent against the Tigers.
8. Fan Tip: Saturday is Alumni Band Day at Kroger Field. The Wildcats’ game captain will be Bill Ransdell who played quarterback from 1983-86. Fans are also invited to participate in the first ever Fellowship Day. Individuals from all faiths and beliefs are encouraged to participate.
9. Video:
🎟-Kentucky vs. Missouri📍-Kroger Field🕰-7:30 PM ET📺-SEC Network @THE_DRAKE_52 | #BringIt pic.twitter.com/fwiiANG6PB— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 25, 2019
10. The Picks: Eric Crawford: Missouri 28, Kentucky 24; Rick Bozich: Missouri 27, UK 24.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.