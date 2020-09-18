LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — For its first six seasons as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the University of Louisville football team has played eight league games, This season the Cardinals will play 10, starting Saturday at 7:30 p.m when the Miami Hurricanes visit Cardinal Stadium.
There have not been many benefits to college athletics as a result of the novel coronavirus. But this is one. Ten ACC games, including an opener against a Miami program that believes that it can achieve what Louisville intends to achieve this season — earn a spot in the ACC title game, which will be played either Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte, N.C.
With Miami ranked 17th in the AP college football poll and the Cardinals ranked 18th, it is the only meeting of ranked teams in the nation this weekend.
ESPN quickly recognized that and requested the kickoff be moved from 3:30 to 7:30 and the telecast from ESPN to ABC. It dispatched College GameDay as well as its prime announcing team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor to town.
1. Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cardinal Stadium, Louisville.
2. Where to Watch: ABC Sports, WHAS TV (Fowler, Herbstreit, Taylor); Where to Listen: WHAS radio 840 AM (Paul Rogers, Craig Swabek, Jody Demling).
3. The Line: Louisville favored by 2 1/2; over/under total points: 64 1/2).
4. The Last Time: Miami defeated Louisville, 52-27, last Nov. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as quarterback Jarren Williams threw six touchdowns passes. The Hurricanes lead the series, 10-3-1.
5. The Records: Miami is 1-0 after defeating UAB, 31-14 in its opener while the Cardinals are also 1-0 after handling Western Kentucky, 35-21 last Saturday.
6. The Player to Watch (Miami): Quarterback D’Eriq King. After transferring from Houston, King, a fifth-year senior, jumped past Williams and everybody else in the Miami quarterback room. He showed his value in the win over UAB. King ran for 83 yards and a touchdown, while passing for another 144 yards and a touchdown. It was the 16th consecutive game King has passed and run for a TD in the same game.
7. The Player to Watch (Louisville): Cards’ quarterback Micale Cunningham remains one of the most underrated players in the nation as well as the ACC. He threw for 343 yards last week against WKU, which ranks second to Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in the ACC. Cunningham’s three scoring passes rank first in the league. He completed 12 of 18 against the Hurricanes last season with two touchdowns and an interception.
8. Sideline Storylines: Louisville was picked to finish fourth prior to the season by a group of media members that cover the league while Miami was selected sixth. According to the preseason rankings, this will be the third most difficult game on the U of L schedule, behind only Notre Dame (picked second) and Virginia Tech (fifth) ... Howard Schnellenberger coached both programs, winning the 1983 national title in his fifth and final season at Coral Gables while leading Louisville to wins in the Fiesta Bowl and Liberty Bowl while coaching here from 1985-through-1994 … Louisville has eight players on its roster from the greater Miami area.
9. The Quote: Louisville coach Scott Satterfield: “It’s awesome. It's a great spotlight on us, our town, on our city and on our school. All week there's going to be talk about where College Gameday is going, and the media attention that we'll get it is awesome.
“I think that’s why kids want to come play for the University of Louisville. We certainly have to utilize this attention for all the guys that we're reaching out to and recruiting right now that are in high school to know that you can come here and be on the front stage, everybody sees you.
“I think that's what is so positive about this. But when they kick the ball off, Miami doesn't care that Gameday’s here. They don’t care about any of that stuff. So you got to go out there and play your game and play at a high level.
10. The Picks: Eric Crawford: Miami 35, Louisville 31; Annice McEwan: Louisville 49, Miami 35; Aaron Matas: Miami 38, Louisville 34; Tom Lane: Louisville 24, Miami 20; John Lewis: Louisville 21, Miami 14; Rick Bozich: Louisville 28, Miami 24.
