LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Today, dear reader, I need one thing from you:
The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Actually, I need two more things: Your memory and a willingness to admit you were wrong — about a Freezing Cold Take we likely shared.
"There are a lot of people that like to pat themselves on the back about their predictions," said Fred Segal, author and creator of the "Freezing Cold Takes," twitter account with its nearly 600,000 followers.
"Somebody's got to be the guy to hold people accountable."
Latest sports book review newsletter out now. My review of the very enjoyable 'Freezing Cold Takes: NFL' by @OldTakesExposed and my reviews of 5 other recent books. https://t.co/ThG71JA55c— Sports Book Reviews (@SprtBookReviews) August 16, 2022
Indeed. Although Segal is a former attorney, he said that with humor in his voice. Segal enjoys being that guy.
So, think back to the 2008 NFL Draft. The draft that began with the Miami Dolphins selecting Michigan offensive tackle Jake Long first.
The second pick was Chris Long (no relation), a defensive end from Virginia. He went to St. Louis.
The third was the first of 13 college quarterbacks selected that season: Matt Ryan of Boston College.
Then, there was a 15-pick gap until the Baltimore Ravens drafted Joe Flacco from Delaware.
On draft day, I sat at the University of Louisville football complex waiting for the name of the next quarterback to be called.
It was a long and uncomfortable wait, 38 picks before the Green Bay Packers made the selection everybody in the room was waiting for: Brian Brohm of the University of Louisville.
I didn't get it.
Second round, 53 spots after Matt Ryan?
I wrote that the NFL's preference for Ryan over Brohm was "puzzling." I wrote that when I watched Ryan play for BC that I saw a quarterback who made a lot of mistakes in the short-to-medium passing game.
I had pro football experts on my side. Merril Hoge of ESPN said, "Actually, I do like Brohm better than (Green Bay starting quarterback) Aaron Rodgers."
Todd McShay, another ESPN draft expert, piled on, saying Brohm would be the Packers' starting quarterback within two seasons and that "Brohm's upside is greater than that of Aaron Rodgers."
This is where I need the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth from you.
You had that the same Freezing Cold Take about Ryan, Brohm and Flacco (who won a Super Bowl). I believe I have a book for you.
As he begins Phase 2 of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts this season, Ryan has career numbers of nearly 60,000 yards passing with 367 touchdowns.
Brian Brohm is starting his sixth season as the offensive coordinator for his brother, Jeff, at Purdue, which opens at home against Penn State on Sept. 1. Brian Brohm's NFL career lasted three games over two seasons, with no touchdown passes and five interceptions.
You could say that anybody that believed Brohm was a better NFL prospect than Ryan was selling a freezing cold take.
Segal has the receipts on me — and others.
The reason for this column is Segal collected an equipment bag of similarly out-of-bounds predictions and published them in his new book:
"Freezing Cold Takes: NFL, the football media's most inaccurate predictions and the fascinating stories behind them." Published by Running Press, the book retails for $19.99.
"It doesn't pay as much as being an attorney but it's a lot more fun," Segal said.
I believe it was former Louisville football coach Howard Schnellenberger who once advised me that any publicity was good publicity.
That's my story, and I'm sticking to it. I consider it an honor to be mentioned with Paul Zimmerman, Adrian Wojnarowski, Ian O'Connor, Michael Wilbon, Dan Shaughnessy, Bill Plaschke, Peter King, Mike Lupica, Tony Kornheiser and other cold-takers.
As bad as my take was on Brohm, there are people who wrote and said more outrageous things about Bill Belichick, Dan Marino, Ryan Leaf, Bryce Petty, Bill Cowher, Brett Favre and enough others to fill 321 pages.
Segal created his Twitter account in 2010. He shares bad predictions and awful takes, without taking cheap shots.
"I don't insult anybody personally," he said.
The Twitter account grew in popularity because Segal said all fans bases share several characteristics: They believe that their favorite team has been wronged and they want to minimize the accomplishments of rivals.
He said fans of the Louisiana Tech football program, the Vancouver Canucks NHL teams and the Cal State Northridge baseball team (among many others) have contributed to his social media feeds.
I asked Segal if there were any groups of fans more likely to contribute to Freezing Cold Takes.
"Usually fans of teams or programs that are anxious to get back to the status they used to have," he said.
Examples?
"The Buffalo Bills. Tennessee football. Miami football. Indiana basketball."
And, of course, fans of Matt Ryan. Thanks for the book, Fred. All of us who have delivered a Freezing Cold Take needed it.
