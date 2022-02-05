BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — Beating a ranked Ohio State team was the first indication things were trending in the right direction for the Indiana University men’s basketball team.
Beating Purdue, a Top 10 team, inspired the students to storm the court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
But what about beating Illinois, the first-place team in the Big Ten?
What about finding a way to control the mammoth Kofi Cockburn, the league’s best player?
Nope. Not close. Not at all.
"We just didn't have much going for us in the second half," IU coach Mike Woodson said. "They put a solid 40-minute ball game together and we put a 20-minute ball game together."
Indiana was not ready for that moment Saturday at home. Ahead by 8 in the first half, the Hoosiers’ offense sagged miserably in the second half as they were overwhelmed by No. 18 Illinois, 74-57.
The Illini showed the Hoosiers they can play the modern college game in a way the Hoosiers are not prepared or equipped to consistently do it.
Post an overpowering pure center -- the 7 foot, 285 pound Kofi Cockburn -- on the block. Keep throwing him the ball until the defense is forced to send an extra defender or three to slow him.
When that happens, respond in the currency of today's Basketball 101: Surround him with confident and accurate three-point shooters. The Illini made 10 shots from distance, including six straight in the second half. Indiana made only 3, missing 8 of its last 9.
Illinois was too strong in the post as well as too quick and effective on the perimeter. There is a reason that four of the first five commitments Woodson has taken in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes are guards and wings. Indiana lacks a guy who can attack off the dribble, but also make three-point shots.
"The three-point shot got away from us again tonight," Woodson said.
IU was outscored 40-21 in the second half, 32-11 over the final 13 minutes. In fact with about 5 minutes to play, after a stretch when Illinois outscored the Hoosiers 17-5, Woodson pulled his starters.
All of them.
Looked like a signal that he was already coaching the next game.
"I didn't think they were playing well," Woodson said. "That's why I took them out."
They weren't. Not any of them, really.
Miller Kopp transferred to Indiana from Northwestern because of his ability to make shots from distance. Kopp has started every game this season. He left no fingerprints on Saturday's game. In 16 minutes, Kopp did not take a shot or a free throw. Invisible.
"We're not telling him not to shoot," Woodson said. "You know, and again, defensively, they know he can shoot and they won't leave him. So it forces someone else to shoot."
The box score said that IU point guard Xavier Johnson was IU's second leading scorer with 11 points. That did not dazzle Woodson, who sat Johnson for the final 4 1/2 minutes.
"I can't tell you one play that we called tonight unless I was calling it," Woodson said. 'You know, and I mean, (Johnson) had kind of turned the corner in that area. But our offense, we struggled tonight because we never got into anything."
By this point in any story about Indiana basketball this season most of the words are focused on Trayce Jackson-Davis, IU's signature player, a guy averaging 18.3 points and 8.5 rebounds. He is one of 20 finalists for the John Wooden Award. Voters will not be dazzled by his Illinois tape.
Nothing was easy for Jackson-Davis, who sat for the final 16 minutes of the first half after he made the unnecessarily risky move of fouling an Illinois guard 18 feet from the basket for his second foul.
When he returned in the second half, he struggled with the height and bulk of Cockburn. Jackson-Davis finished with as many turnovers (3) as field goals on an afternoon when he scored 6 points. He got nothing easy at the rim. He never got to the foul line.
More than halfway through the Big Ten season, Jackson-Davis is not a threat to shoot more than 10 feet from the rim -- a line that is mentioned at the top of every opponent's scouting report.
"He's just not comfortable doing it," Woodson said. "I mean, he shoots some in practice, but he's -- you know, we're not asking him to shoot threes.
"You know, but he can make -- I think he can make the 10, to 16, 17-foot shot. But he just won't shoot them. I got to keep working with him. That's on me."
In his last three games against Cockburn, Jackson-Davis is 12 for 40, averaging 12 points.
Cockburn, meanwhile, had 17 points and 8 boards, muscling his way for short bank shots, hooks or dunks.
"He's a big body, hard to get around," said IU forward Race Thompson, the only IU player available to speak to the media. "He's heavy. He's strong. You have to give respect to him."
The last time Jackson-Davis got into early foul trouble, backup point guard Rob Phinisee saved Indiana by scoring 20 points off the bench against Purdue.
No Phinisee Saturday. No Phinisee for several weeks. He wheeled himself onto the court on a scooter with his left foot wrapped in a boot to protect a severe case of plantar fasciitis.
IU lacked the offensive firepower to respond. Thompson (13) and Johnson (12) were the only IU players in double figures.
The Hoosiers will play their next two games on the road — at Northwestern Tuesday and at Michigan State Saturday. They will return home to play Wisconsin Feb. 15. They lost to the Badgers by 5 on Dec. 8.
Indiana slipped to 16-6 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten with eight league games to play. The Hoosiers have failed to win three consecutive conference games since 2019. They dropped from No. 24 to No. 32 nationally in Ken Pomeroy's computer formula.
"We've got to go to Northwestern," Thompson said.
