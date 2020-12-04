LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Writing about John Calipari is similar to playing for John Calipari.
When he speaks, the first thing you must do is understand who he is addressing. Then, you have to decide what he is actually saying.
That is one thing I have learned in more than 11 seasons while writing about Calipari as he has directed the University of Kentucky program.
After the Wildcats spit out a 13-point first-half lead Tuesday night and lost to Kansas in Indianapolis, Calipari said his 1-2 team got “punked.”
He was talking to his players. What was he saying?
Kansas was tougher, more determined and relentless. This ain’t high school, guys. Stop feeling sorry for yourselves. Work harder.
“They roughed us up in the second half, and we weren’t able to combat it,” Calipari said. “So we make practices a little rougher.”
He was also talking to Kentucky fans. What was he saying?
His team will lose more games. They’re not ready for prime time. You’ve seen this movie before. Try to enjoy the plot twists, even the losses. Don’t make any judgments that you’ll regret in March.
As the Wildcats prepared Friday afternoon for their Sunday game against 0-2 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Calipari said his team was immature. He was talking to his players.
What was he saying? This isn’t high school. Stop thinking every possession revolves around you. Show up earlier and leave later. If you think this is difficult, wait ’til you get to the NBA.
See the pictures of those guys who’ve been through here the last 11 seasons? They had the same struggles.
“They’re immature,” Calipari said of his team. “Their response to things isn’t always what a mature player would do. But that’s normal here.
“I’ve got to figure out how to make them get better. How do I help them mature? How do I hold them accountable to a standard that an adult adheres to, not a child?
“They want to move into a man’s world. You can’t be a child moving into a man’s world. There are things aside from basketball that we’ve got to do.
“How do I get through to some immature guys that the way you’re playing is not going to work for you or us?
“Can’t play that way now.
“All right, if I’m asking them to play different, how are my drills getting them to understand and feel it? It can’t just be telling and talk. Do they feel what you’re saying.
“Not how I’m saying (it) or I’m loud. I mean the individual meetings we had, it’s probably the first time guys heard the truth about how they’re playing.
“Ever.
“You can’t lead when you don’t care about the other guys or have any disrespect. If they don’t respect you, they’re not going to follow. This isn’t high school and whether they like you or not, they follow. Those days are done.
“Are you the first into practice or last? If you’re the last into practice, no one is following you. They see you. ‘I’m not following him.’
“One of the players said, ‘I’d like to lead, but I don’t know how.’ You know what you find out. None of them know how to lead. They don’t know that you serve everybody else. As a leader, you’re there for your team.
“But if you’re about yourself and how I can get mine and I’m best player, you’re not getting followed.
“That’s my job also every year. I want 12 guys to learn what it means to be a leader. A leader that you make a difference for everybody.”
Calipari was also talking to UK fans. What was he saying?
His team will lose more games. They’re not ready for prime time. You’ve seen this movie before. Try to enjoy the plot twists, even the losses. Don’t make any judgments you’ll regret in March.
Oh, and Calipari said Friday that he had talked to Tom Izzo and that the Michigan State coach told Calipari that he was crazy for making the non-league schedule he made for the Wildcats.
“I’m not thrilled with our schedule,” Calipari said.
He was talking to his players. What was his saying? Anybody can beat you. This isn’t high school.
Calipari was also talking to UK fans. What was he saying? He was checking if they’re paying attention.
Georgia Tech is 0-2 with losses to Georgia State and Mercer, teams that rank No. 115 and No. 152 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer formula.
Then Kentucky plays Notre Dame, which is 0-1 and trailed Michigan State by 27 with 10 minutes to play.
Then Kentucky plays Detroit, which has yet to play a game and is ranked No. 215.
Then Kentucky plays UCLA, which is 2-1 and needed three overtimes to defeat No. 95 Pepperdine.
Then the Wildcats play Louisville, which Kentucky has owned since Calipari came to town.
“We’ve got work to do,” Calipari said.
Everybody does.
