LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neither Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe nor Georgia head coach Mike White were the most unrelenting ESPN talking point during the Kentucky men’s basketball game at Georgia on Saturday.
This is the line the announcers introduced and then repeated over and over and over and over:
"ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi has the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament field but Lunardi says Kentucky will be out if they lose this game to Georgia."
The Wildcats lost by seven points to a floundering Georgia team that had lost six of its last seven. On the official NCAA Tournament Selection scorecard, it qualified as a bad loss — Quad 2. Not a great look for a nine-loss team that also has a Quad 4 home loss to South Carolina.
Check Lunardi’s latest bracket at ESPN.com. He wasn’t joking.
On Tuesday morning, the Wildcats were parked two spots outside the at-large cut-line, just behind Oregon (first team out), Clemson (last team in), Richard Pitino and New Mexico (next to last team in), North Carolina (still hanging on despite a home loss to Miami Monday) and Mississippi State (the team the Wildcats visit Wednesday evening).
Prepare yourself for a big finish. Who says the college basketball regular season has lost all of its meaning?
Lunardi is the most well-known bracketologist in the game. But others have earned my attention and respect, too
Dave Ommen of Bracketville has consistently delivered a formidable bracket projection. His latest projection has John Calipari’s one of the final four squads in the 68-team party, which means UK would play Memphis (Cal’s former program), Texas A&M (an SEC rival, which is unlikely) or New Mexico (coached by Richard Pitino) in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.
Bart Torvik, the creator of the informative college hoops analytics site named BartTorvik.com, has numbers that give Kentucky 38.2% probability of making the field as an at-large team. The Wildcats will be trading elbows in a king-sized pool of 28 teams scrambling to improve their resumes.
In a story posted Tuesday at The Athletic (subscription required), Eamonn Brennan described UK and North Carolina as the "bubbliest teams in college basketball." In fact, Brennan wrote the thing that many have suggested — that a Kentucky and North Carolina will collide in a First Four game in Dayton.
Wouldn’t that be a hoot?
Timeout.
I cannot continue the conversation without mentioning this: BracketMatrix.com provides a tremendous service by compiling and averaging the bracket projections of nearly every major forecaster.
On Tuesday, as the Wildcats headed to Starkville, Kentucky earned the final spot in the BracketMatrix field, millimeters ahead of Mississippi State. In other words, even if you dismiss the term Must Win, calling the trip to MSU a "Can’t Lose" game is absolutely a fair characterization for the Wildcats.
The major wart on Kentucky’s resume is the absence of Quad 1 victories. The Wildcats are 1-7 in Quad 1 games.
To use simpler teams, Kentucky has a single quality win: the 63-56 upset over Tennessee a month ago.
There are three ways a team can earn a Quad I victory: by defeating team ranked in the top 30 of the NCAA’s Net power formula at home, defeating a top-50 opponent on a neutral court or winning a road game against a top-75 opponent.
Here is the bright spot for Kentucky: The final six games of the regular-season schedule:
- Wednesday: at Mississippi State, No. 40, Quad I.
- Saturday: Tennessee, No. 3, Quad 1
- Feb. 22: at Florida, No. 53, Quad 1
- Feb. 25: Auburn, No. 35, Quad 2
- March 1: Vanderbilt, No. 93, Quad 3
- March 4: at Arkansas, No. 23, Quad 1
In other words, the next three games are the 120 minutes likely to decide the fate of Kentucky’s post-season vibe, back-to-back-to-back opportunities to double or triple their Quad 1 victory total.
Yes, they’ll have more chances at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. But by the time those games are decided, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will already meeting at in a hotel in downtown Indianapolis, voting on the field.
Better to shine your resume as quickly as possible, especially with road wins over Mississippi State and Florida or by sweeping the season series against Rick Barnes and the Volunteers.
In or out?
You can find bracketologists on either side of that debate. But Kentucky has its chance to control the narrative over its next three games.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. `