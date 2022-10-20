LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 101 media members who voted in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll don't care that the University of Louisville men's basketball team has described its conditioning program as unbearable.
Don't bother telling them that forward Jae'Lyn Withers is in the best shape of his life, that guard Mike James is fully recovered from his Achilles injury or that forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has rediscovered the confidence he misplaced at Tennessee.
The votes were tabulated. The Cards were picked to finish 12th in the 15-team league.
Not a single Cardinal player was listed in the voting for the ACC first- or second-teams. Louisville was snubbed in player of the year and rookie of the year voting, too.
Kenny Payne was not pleased.
Kenny Payne says that he knows that he is changing the culture because during practices the players are telling him “this is hard … this is unbearable.” pic.twitter.com/kT0Diibkg9— rickbozich (@rickbozich) October 20, 2022
"Pick us 16th," Payne said, with a laugh.
No, just 12th, which is precisely where the Cards finished during the dreary 2022 season that resulted in a 13-19 record, no NCAA Tournament and a coaching change.
When Payne played at Louisville from 1985-89 the world would have howled if the Cardinals were picked worse than second in the Metro Conference.
I can't remember the last time Louisville was picked to finish fourth from last in any men's basketball league. Maybe 2006, the Cards' first season in the Big East, when they finished 12th in a 16-team scrum.
Thursday, during the program's media day, I asked Payne for his reaction to that prediction news and if he enjoyed minimal expectations.
"Yes, I do," he said. "I want this team to earn everything they get. I want this team to prove to people that they are willing to fight and that nobody else controls their destiny. It's better the way it is now."
The truth is that voters in the ACC poll are not the only ones questioning how turbulent this Louisville season will be.
The Cardinals checked in at No. 91 nationally in the opening numbers in Ken Pomeroy's computer formula. They're No. 102 in another metric created by Bart Torvik.
The skepticism is understandable. Louisville lacks a proven shooting guard or depth at point guard behind El Ellis. There are gaps in the backcourt.
The small forward spot is another mystery, although Payne made certain to praise the improvement made by JJ Traynor and Withers.
The rest of the frontcourt is likely to be a team strength. Sydney Curry averaged 17.6 points and 9 rebounds in the Cards' final 5 games. Huntley-Hatfield has worked on establishing himself as a defensive stopper who can handle any spot on the floor. Roosevelt Wheeler has had his moments.
"I just feel like we're going to prove a lot of people wrong," Huntley-Hatfield said. "I think this is going to be really special and we're going to shock a lot of people."
"I was surprised it was that low (12th) but we had a bad season last year," Ellis said. "All it's predicted on is how we did last year. But it's not about last year."
This much is certain: Payne has worked with his players to establish three things — trust in the coaching staff; self-confidence and superior conditioning.
"I want the young guys to embrace what it is to be a part of a team," Payne said. "But they can't be a part of the team or embrace it until they conquer themselves and feel good about themselves.
"If you're insecure as a player, you're not worried about what the other guys are doing, your only concern is that you missed that shot.
"I want you to get past that. I want you to be secure and know you worked hard every morning, every practice, every night."
His favorite drill is called 15's. When Payne blasts on his whistle, players gather immediately on the baseline. They're required to run the length of the court 15 times in 90 seconds.
James said when the team began the drill last spring, he was one of several players who failed. He was more than a length of the court short after 90 seconds.
Once every player started completing the drill on time, Payne took it up a notch — urging them to run the length of the court 20 times in 2 minutes.
"He's teaching us that when fatigue and adversity come in you have to stay strong," James said. "When you see your defender and they look tired, you've trained for that moment and you take advantage.
"Coach Payne has changed the culture a lot. Everybody is just more relaxed, more at ease. There's a lot of happiness and a lot of joy around. He's working on building our confidence and teaching us we can do anything."
"KP instills the confidence and positivity within us," Withers said. "Regardless of whether we're having a bad day or it's a tough coaching day, he still has the utmost confidence in us.
"He knows that we can do better than we do."
And can the Cards do better than the voters in the ACC media poll believe that Payne's first U of L team will do? Twelfth in the ACC, ahead of Boston College, Pitt and Georgia Tech.
"Me personally, I've always felt that I've been undermined or overlooked," Withers said. "I guess it's just another obstacle for us to pass.
"Everybody has their opinions. It's just our job to prove them wrong, right?"
