BOZICH | Indiana-Ball State Game Day; How to watch and more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season Three of the Tom Allen Era for Indiana football will open Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis when the Hoosiers play Ball State.
After back-to-back 5-7 seasons, Allen and the Hoosiers must win this game in their quest to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2016 season. Although this will be a Ball State home game, the crowd is likely to be evenly divided between fans of the two schools for a game played in the Indianapolis Colts' downtown facility.
Aaron Matas and I will cover the game for WDRB TV and WDRB.com
Here is a 10-point rundown of IU's season opener.
1.) Time: Noon, Saturday, EDT.
2.) Where to watch: CBSSportsNetwork (Jason Horowitz, Danny Kannell)
3.) The Line: Indiana by 17.5 Over: 60.
4.) Scouting Ball State: The Cardinals finished 4-8 in 2018, their fifth consecutive losing season. They are picked to finish fifth in the six-team East Division of the Mid-American Conference, with some reports that fourth-year coach Mike Neu will be on the hot seat if the Cardinals deliver another losing season.
Ball State returns 17 starters from a team that allowed 41 or more points in its final five games. Quarterback Drew Pitt threw more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6) last season but the team returns six of its top seven receivers, led by Riley Miller, who was selected a first-team all-MAC pre-season player. Ball State ranked next-to-last in total defense in the MAC last season, allowing more than 450 yards per game.
5.) Scouting Indiana: Allen and his staff have recruited two of the best classes in IU history the last two seasons, which has created optimism around a program that has not won a bowl game in nearly three decades. Sophomore Stevie Scott will lead a talented group of running backs and is expected to be pushed for playing time by four-star freshman Sampson James, who de-committed from Ohio State. The receivers are talented and experienced and the offensive line is projected to be solid but lacking depth.
IU returns most of its secondary and linebackers and should be led by playmakers like Marcelino Ball and Reakwon Jones. As always, the challenge is to develop a defensive line that can hold up against Big Ten running attacks.
What about quarterback? Keep reading.
6.) Spotlight Player: Welcome to the Michael Penix Jr. Show. Allen made a bold move Monday when he announced that Penix, a redshirt freshman, would replace two-year starter Peyton Ramsey at quarterback.
Although Ramsey has been one of the most prolific and accurate passers in school history, he has not been effective at throwing deeper routes. Penix is a former four-star recruit who de-committed from Tennessee after Butch Jones was fired and also had offers from Willie Taggart at Florida State and Charlie Strong at USF. Although he is a talented runner, Penix said that he considers himself a passing quarterback who threw for 61 touchdowns with only six interceptions as a prep player in Tampa, Fla.
Indiana needs improved quarterback play to beat the Top 25 teams on its schedule, and Penix is considered to have a higher ceiling than the dependable Ramsey.
7.) Sideline storyline: This is a Must-Win for Indiana, which lost to Ball State in Lucas Oil Stadium in their season opener in 2011 and stumbled against the Cardinals again the following season in Bloomington.
Since moving to the East Division of the Big Ten, the Hoosiers have delivered one win against Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State, the big four of the division. That leaves IU only eight opportunities to win six games to attain bowl eligibility.
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, IU's win probability Saturday is 86.6 percent, making the game the Hoosiers' fourth most likely win, trailing games with Rutgers (86.9), UConn (97.6) and Eastern Illinois (98.6).
8.) Fan tips: Tickets for the game, priced from $20 to $50, remain available. Lucas Oil Stadium seats 63,000. There are nearly 40,000 parking spots within six blocks of the stadium. No word if Indianapolis native and Ball State grad David Letterman plans to attend.
9.) Video:
“We’ve got a whole lot to prove. That goes for the whole season."https://t.co/cY8seB9nrb— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 27, 2019
10.) Picks: Rick Bozich -- IU, 28-21; Eric Crawford -- IU, 35-24.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.