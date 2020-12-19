LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Crossroads Classic has been a decade-long migraine headache for the Indiana University basketball team.
Beat Butler, the way the Hoosiers did, 68-60, Saturday afternoon, and people shrug.
Lose to the Bulldogs or even Notre Dame and the sirens of outrage roar.
Sirens roared for 20 minutes at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis Saturday.
For a half, Indiana failed to play the barbed wire defense that coach Archie Miller demands. Butler surged to a 37-32 lead by making five of seven shots from distance and shooting nearly 54 percent from the field.
The Hoosiers turned up the defense and turned down the sirens in the second half. Butler missed 10 of its first 12 shots.
IU started the second half on a 13-0 run, driven by three steals and a pair of blocks. Butler huffed and puffed and labored to score 14 points in the first 16 minutes. They jumped ahead and stayed ahead.
Armaan Franklin continued his emergence as Indiana’s second-best player. Franklin made five three-pointers for the second consecutive game. Credit Franklin with 20, a career high. He has also been Indiana's best defender.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 21. Race Thompson scored 10 while Al Durham had 11.
The Hoosiers also shared the ball, drawing 16 assists on 25 field goals.
Indiana improved to 5-2 — and has victories over Providence, Stanford and Butler, two teams from the Big East and another from the Pac-12.
Butler did this without its leading scorer. Aaron Thompson missed the game after he suffered a sprained knee against Villanova Wednesday.
Butler also did this after playing only two games before Saturday — a victory over Western Michigan and the 19-point road loss to Villanova. The Bulldogs entered the game ranked No. 64 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer formula.
For Indiana it’s nothing but Big Ten games ahead. The Hoosiers open league play at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Wednesday that then visit formidable Illinois Saturday.
