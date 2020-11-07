LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — They’ll need a video review of Indiana’s win over Michigan on Saturday, but not because it ended with a controversial 2-point conversion. It didn't.
They’ll be checking for evidence of how an Indiana team that had not beaten Michigan since 1987 completely overwhelmed the Wolverines the way Ohio State is supposed to do it.
The final score at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington was Indiana 38, Michigan 21, and the final stats delivered confirmation of the Hoosiers’ dominance.
The Hoosiers stuck 460 yards on the Wolverines. They limited Michigan to 13 yards rushing. They intercepted a pair of Michigan passes.
IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 30 of 50 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. By staggering his hand claps on the snap count, Penix tricked the Wolverines into numerous off-sides calls. Halfback Stevie Scott ran for 97 yards and two scores, including a muscular 2-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter that sealed the victory.
"It's just the beginning," Penix said. "We know we still have a couple of games left."
"Wow," IU coach Tom Allen said. "Just really blessed and thankful for this team. Thankful for the buy in."
Indiana got the ball with 5:05 to play and ran out the clock with a muscular running game. They ended the game in victory formation.
"This wasn’t just beating Michigan," Fox Sports analyst Brock Huard said. With about a minute to play, Huard said that Indiana (3-0) might be the second-best team in the Big Ten, directly behind Ohio State.
The Hoosiers scored first. The Hoosiers scored in every quarter. The Hoosiers never trailed. The Hoosiers led by double figures the entire second half.
The Hoosiers have beaten Penn Staten and Michigan in the same season for the first time in program history. The Hoosiers are 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1991. The Hoosiers are likely to move up from their current No. 13 ranking in the AP college football poll.
"We believed we were the better football team," Allen said. "We didn't care if anybody agreed with us or not. Even today, nobody thought we would win this game -- in the national media. And that's OK."
"I feel like this is one of the best games we've played as a whole group," IU cornerback Reese Taylor said.
Remember these items:
Indiana had lost 24 straight to the Wolverines.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the third-highest paid coach in college football with a reported salary of more than $8 million per season.
IU is coached by Tom Allen, the former Indianapolis Ben Davis High School coach, whose promotion from defensive coordinator to head coach was derided as a cost-saving move when Allen took over in December 2016. Even with a salary bump to $3.9 million after last season, Allen earns less than half what Michigan pays Harbaugh
According to the talent evaluators at 247Sports, Michigan signed 54 four-star recruits and four five-stars in its last four recruiting classes.
Indiana signed four four-stars and not a single five-star.
And yet … Indiana was better from the game’s first snap to the last. The Hoosiers looked like the more physical, aggressive and confident team -- and that was no accident. Allen said that he didn't like the way his team practiced mid-week so he ordered the most physical practice of the season Thursday. Allen said it resulted in one injury, but it resulted in his team's ability to control the line of scrimmage.
The Hoosiers face back-to-back road games before they return to Bloomington. IU will visit Michigan State on Nov. 14 and then play No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 21 in Columbus.
If you’re scoring at home, the Hoosiers have lost 24 straight to the Buckeyes, too.
"I'm just excited for my team and the coaching staff," Scott said. "We're finally starting to turn this program around and going in the right direction."
