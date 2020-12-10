LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nobody threw a chair. A team of lawyers was not summoned. No boycott. No cancellation. No tantrum.
When the Big Ten made the decision everybody knew was coming Wednesday, changing its rules to green light Ohio State's path to the Big Ten title game and the college football playoff, the Indiana University athletic administration and football program reacted in a way you're not supposed to react in 2020.
They accepted it.
IU Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson Statement… pic.twitter.com/ByOMRiS75B— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 9, 2020
Led by athletic director Scott Dolson, the Indiana football program has demonstrated two essential things this fall:
The Hoosiers know how to win, but they also know how to respond when they don't win.
They said they were disappointed, but they had their chances against the Buckeyes.
They said it was on to the next game, whatever and whenever that game will be.
The linebackers didn't threaten a hunger strike. The running backs didn't call their parents. The assistant coaches didn't organize a protest surrounding the Big Ten league office.
Dolson and Allen didn't make calls about scheduling a game against a team from another league.
Play the next play.
There's a way to win. And, there's a way to lose. Call the Hoosiers old-fashioned, but Indiana provided a reminder you can be recognized for understanding how to do both.
Let me make one thing perfectly clear: The Big Ten picked its best team.
Ohio State is the best team in the East Division, a touchdown better than the Hoosiers when the schools met in Columbus last month.
Ohio State is the Big Ten team most likely to win a national championship, if the Buckeyes are good enough to play with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson or anybody else who makes the playoff.
The issue I had with the Big Ten decision was the complete lack of honesty from the league. The Big Ten changed its requirement that a team had to play six games to qualify for the conference title game because the unbeaten Buckeyes were going to finish with five games. At 6-1, IU met the six-game threshold
The Big Ten couldn't accept that.
The College Football Playoff committee couldn't accept that.
ESPN couldn't accept that.
To them, Indiana has been a cute, little story this season, a team that has won six of seven games, including on the road at Wisconsin, Michigan State and Rutgers. Part of Indiana's reward for ending long losing streaks to Michigan and Penn State has been being told, yeah, but the Wolverines and Nittany Lions stink -- as if the Buckeyes haven't played most of same teams (minus Wisconsin).
I believe the Hoosiers are one of three teams that have covered the betting spread in every game they have played. Their defense did not allow a touchdown on the road at Michigan State or Wisconsin.
IU, Allen and injured quarterback Michael Penix Jr. have received national media love from Chris Fowler, Urban Meyer, ABC World News Tonight, Mike Krzyzewski and others.
But there was one line the Big Ten, the CFB playoff committee and ESPN were not going to cross: They were not going to exclude Ohio State from the league title game and national playoff because the Buckeyes were limited to five games by the novel corona virus.
The Big Ten would have rescheduled this game in the backyard of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's neighborhood if that was required to get the Buckeyes where the league wanted them.
The next point is also obvious, but I'll be the 73rd person to write it.
What call do you believe the Big Ten would have made if the Hoosiers had been 5-0 with a victory over Ohio State and the Buckeyes were 6-1 and beaten the teams that Indiana has beaten?
I told you it was obvious.
And, so it goes. The Buckeyes proceed to the Big Ten title game against Northwestern next week in Indianapolis. They need to defeat the Wildcats and hope they can maintain the No. 4 position in the college football rankings.
And, the Hoosiers?
They're on pause with the virus, unable to play Purdue for the first time in 100 years and waiting for word about who, when and where they will play next weekend or during the bowl season.
Whatever the decisions, Indiana has already demonstrated it knows how to win -- and it knows how to behave when it doesn't win. That lesson will resonate longer than the next football game.
