LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indiana University football team danced with danger for more than 40 minutes before dispatching Maryland, 27-11, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.
Missed tackles. Incomplete passes. Missed blocks. Wildly incomplete passes. Missed opportunities. Head-scratching incomplete passes.
Serious alarms flashed late in the third quarter after IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. roared around the right end on a rare quarterback run. He wiggled inside the Maryland 5.
Although Penix has shown himself to be a productive runner, the suspicion has been the Hoosiers have not used him in that role often this season to avoid the risk of injury. Penix was shutdown during his freshman and sophomore seasons because of injuries.
Penix ran. Penix went down. Penix stayed down. Penix hobbled off the field with what appeared to be a lower leg injury.
Uh-oh.
IU led, but only 9-3.
The Hoosiers responded the way a legitimate Top 15 team is supposed to respond.
Jack Tuttle played his first snaps at quarterback this season. Halfback Stevie Scott scored the second of his three touchdowns with a 1-yard run from the Wildcat formation. Tuttle delivered a sharp pass to Peyton Hendershot for a 2-point conversion. Tuttle, a four-star recruit who transferred from Utah, completed all five of his passing attempts.
The defense forced two punts and grabbed an interception (IU’s third). The Hoosiers added a field goal and another touchdown.
Tim Baldwin, a freshman, played like a guy with the speed and elusiveness to succeed in the Big Ten, running for 104 yards on 15 carries.
Indiana improved to 5-1 and positioned themselves to upgrade their No. 12 ranking in the next college football playoff poll Tuesday.
Penix started the game as the top-ranked passer in the Big Ten, a guy averaging better than 300 yards per game who threw for nearly 500 yards at Ohio State seven days earlier.
Penix played like a guy at risk of getting benched against the Terrapins. He attempted 15 passes in the first half. He completed two, one a fortunate bounce on a tipped ball. Penix finished his abbreviated day 6 for 19 for 84 yards.
After back-to-back weeks with 200 receiving yards, Ty Fryfogle did not catch a ball for the first 35 minutes. He finished with two catches for 10 yards.
The Indiana offense looked solid on their first drive of the second half, marching from the IU 25 to the Maryland 5. Facing fourth down and 2, Tom Allen waved off the easy field goal and chased the first down.
Stevie Scott gained 1 yard, 2 feet and 9 inches.
Maryland ball.
The Hoosiers quickly generated a safety when linebacker D.J. Bonhomme tackled Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa in the end zone.
Penix was injured on IU’s following drive. The Hoosiers dictated everything about this game from there, allowing only a desperation touchdown on a 43-yard Maryland pass in the final 95 seconds.
Two regular-season games remain for the Hoosiers, plus a final game against an opponent from the West Division that will be determined later.
The Hoosiers are scheduled to visit Wisconsin next Saturday before returning to Bloomington to play Jeff Brohm and Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.