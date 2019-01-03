BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — The gauntlet for the Indiana basketball team was supposed to start Sunday. You didn’t have to be Cody Zeller to know that.
At unbeaten Michigan on Sunday. Followed by a trip to Maryland. Followed by four more road games (including one at Purdue) over the following six games. Left jab followed by right hook followed by body blow after body blow.
That’s when the grind of the Big Ten was supposed to make the Hoosiers wobble, especially with the Indiana forced to adjust to another injury, this one to freshman point guard Robert Phinisee. Fifteen days after he collided with an opposing player, Phinisee watched the game from the bench in concussion protocol.
The gauntlet started one game ahead of time.
In Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Against the worst team in the Big Ten.
Down 10, Indiana overcame a rugged opening 10 minutes to rally and defeat Illinois, 73-65. The Hoosiers improved to 3-0 in the Big Ten and 12-2 overall.
This one was played into the final seconds after Indiana gave back a large chunk of a 15-point lead in final 8 1/2 minutes.
Credit Romeo Langford. He handled the ball. He attacked the rim. He defended with vigor.
And another thing: Langford scored 28 points, his career high. He did it efficiently, too, making eight of 13 shots from the field as well as 11 of 15 free throws.
Juwan Morgan contributed another double-double, scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds. Morgan missed nearly two minutes in the second half after banging knees with an Illinois defender but was able to finish the game.
Credit the Hoosiers defense, which squeezed six shot clock violations out of Brad Underwood’s team.
Illinois did not look like the worst team in the Big Ten against Indiana. They made nine of their first 13 shots, attacking the Hoosiers from the first dribble.
Illinois, 4-9, had Indiana down by 10 less than 10 minutes into the first half. The Hoosiers looked like they needed Phinisee, Zeller, Isiah Thomas, Scott May and anybody else who was ready to volunteer to assist Archie Miller.
Giorgi Bezhanishviji is a freshman center for Illinois. He was matched against Juwan Morgan, Indiana’s leading scorer as well as a guy who was voted national player of the week two weeks ago.
The Illinois freshman did not flinch — or retreat.
At least three NBA scouts, from the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, saw Bezhanishviji score 10 first-half points, using solid footwork and a dependable, sweeping left handed shot to score near the rim.
Indiana’s defense steadied over the final 5 1/2 minutes of the half. The Hoosiers rallied from a 27-19 hole to tie the game at 32 by halftime when Justin Smith soared into a lane to tip home a miss by Al Durham.
Langford gave Indiana control, scoring the first eight points of the second half. The Hoosiers surged to a 55-40 lead
The gauntlet is still coming for the Hoosiers. They’ll be in Ann Arbor on Sunday to face Michigan, which has already defeated North Carolina and Villanova this season.
Phinisee is not expected to play against the Wolverines. Rallying against the Wolverines is unlikely to be as fruitful.
