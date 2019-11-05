LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has not been a forgiving season for starting quarterbacks on the local college football scene.
Kentucky lost Terry Wilson in the Wildcats’ second game this season against Eastern Michigan.
Louisville starter Jawon Pass played against Notre Dame and Eastern Kentucky and then was shut down with a toe injury that required surgery.
On Tuesday, Indiana joined the list. Michael Penix Jr., a 69% passer and dangerous runner, will miss the rest of the 2019 season after he underwent exploratory surgery on his right shoulder. He will also be unavailable for IU’s bowl game.
In a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, IU said that Penix had sustained a right sternoclavicular joint injury.
"We feel really bad for Mike," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "He's worked extremely hard and had a great season. He'll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers.”
Although Penix has 10 touchdown passes, the Hoosiers have a capable backup in Peyton Ramsey, IU’s starter in 2017 and 2018. Ramsey started and led Indiana to wins over Maryland and Nebraska.
Ramsey, a redshirt junior, has completed 72% of his passes for nine touchdowns with only three interceptions. Although Ramsey lacks the running ability and arm strength of Penix, he completed 54 of 77 passes for 652 yards in IU’s last three games.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.