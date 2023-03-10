LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Over last four seasons of Tom Crean and the entire Archie Miller Era, the Indiana University men’s basketball team failed to make the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
Not win the championship. Not make the final game. The Hoosiers did not even make the semifinals one time during that stretch.
Mike Woodson has now made the semifinals in back to back seasons. The Hoosiers advanced to the final four of the Big Ten party by defeating Maryland, 70-60, Friday night at the United Center in Chicago.
"We came here for one reason and that's to win a championship," said Jackson-Davis, IU's all-American center. "Everybody understands that."
IU will play Penn State in the semifinals Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. Purdue and Ohio State will meet in the other semifinal. IU lost to the Nittany Lions, 85-66, in State College, Pa. on Jan. 11. Penn State made 18 of 31 three-pointers in that game.
The win against likely secured at least a No. 4 seed for the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament. At 22-10, Indiana improved to No. 27 in Ken Pomeroy's analytics formula. KenPom forecasts a 74-71 IU win Saturday.
Jackson-Davis carried the Hoosiers past the Terps with 24 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 blocks. The Hoosiers got 19 points from point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who was named the Big Ten’s top freshman this week.
Indiana started fast, making its first five shots shots while surging to an 11-5 lead. Then the Hoosiers made only five of their next 14 while falling behind 27-22.
Although Indiana finished the first half making half of its 30 field goal attempts, the Hoosiers trailed, 34-32.
The reason?
Simple math. Maryland made twice as many shots from distance as Indiana attempted. The Terps made 6 of 13. The Hoosiers made 1 of 3.
But IU limited Maryland to three three-pointers in the second half and took control of the game with a 15-0 scoring run. In fact, the Terps scored only 26 points in the second half, 9 in the first 11 minutes.
"I just think we came out and really got into them, pressuring the ball," Jackson-Davis said.
"We came out and established ourselves on defense," Woodson said. "It's good to be back (in the semifinals)."
