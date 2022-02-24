BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- NCAA Tournament bracketology is X-Rated material for the Indiana University men’s basketball team. It’s guaranteed to put the Indiana faithful in the fetal position.
Safely tucked in the 68-team field at the beginning of February, the Hoosiers lapsed into the danger zone by losing five consecutive games. When Maryland visited Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall on an icy Thursday night, Indiana was the only Big Ten team that had not won a game in February.
Bracket guru Joe Lunardi of ESPN.com ranked the Hoosiers the next-to-last team in the field.
"We want to play in the tournament," IU forward Race Thompson said. "None of us have played in the tournament. We definitely knew we've been on a little skid."
That’s not the surest or safest path into March but it's the path that coach Mike Woodson’s team began to navigate with a 74-64 victory over the Terrapins.
The Maryland win was the first of back-to-back-to-back "must win" games Indiana faces. The victory improved Indiana's record to 17-10 overall and 8-9 in the Big Ten.
Xavier Johnson played like the point guard Indiana has been searching for years. The imperfect point guard played a nearly perfect game.
He scored a season-high 24 points, making all seven of his shots, including three from distance. Johnson also made all seven of eight free throws and delivered six assists.
"We're definitely going to be hard to beat (when Johnson performs at that level)," Thompson said. "That's the head of the snake. You might say it's Trayce (Jackson-Davis) but that's X."
"I couldn't have asked for a better performance," Woodson said.
Thompson had 19 points and 9 rebounds while Jackson-Davis scored 10.
The first half illuminated all of the Hoosiers’ strengths and flaws. They led for nearly 19 minutes but were unable to push the lead to more than 10 points. As soon as they got it to 10, they watched Maryland score the next seven points.
Jackson-Davis went to the bench with two fouls, the same issue he had against Purdue and Illinois. Without him, Indiana had better ball movement but less grit around the rim.
And the Indiana guards?
Indiana doesn't have the guard play required to win consistently in the Big Ten. The guys who can shoot, can’t drive. The guys who can drive, can’t shoot.
The last Indiana guard voted first-team all-Big Ten was Yogi Ferrell. He left the program in 2016. That was the last time Indiana made the NCAA Tournament. That was two coaches ago.
Johnson, IU’s point guard, sat for nearly the final 15 minutes of the first half with two fouls. The two fouls ignited the social media criticism that Johnson has inspired all season. Some nights he is difficult to guard. Some nights he fills the box score with turnovers.
One thing that Woodson has tried to coach into his players is to ignore social media. Woodson confessed that he does not personally contribute to his own social media accounts.
I asked Woodson how much success he had while coaching social media.
"Not a lot," he said. "Not a lot."
Johnson said that he understands he should not read it but that he can't stop himself.
"At the end of the day, I'm a person," he said. "I've got to read it."
Rob Phinisee, the back-up, sat for the seventh consecutive game because of plantar fasciitis. Khristian Lander, the No. 3 point guard, sat for the second straight game with a lower leg injury. Trey Galloway, usually the next man up, was also unavailable with a lower leg injury.
Translation: Indiana played the final 15 minutes without a point guard — and somehow got to the break with a 30-27 lead.
It seemed like a wasted opportunity, considering IU led by 10 (28-18) with just under 5 minutes to play in the half.
Ten was the barrier IU struggled to break in the second half, too. Johnson and Jackson-Davis returned as the starters played the first 8 minutes after intermission.
IU led 42-32 and 47-37. The Hoosiers never led by more than 10. They struggled to defend Fatts Russell, the 5-foot, 11-inch Maryland point guard who made four of his five three-point field goals in the second half.
Russell stepped back and made a 17-footer over Jackson-Davis to bring Maryland within 58-52. The Hoosiers finally broke through the 10-point barrier by scoring the next six points — two free throws by Johnson, a basket by Race Thompson and another by Jackson-Davis.
Finally, Indiana could exhale, but not for long.
"That's definitely a weight off our shoulders but we've got to keep playing with a chip," Thompson said.
The game at Minnesota is next for the Hoosiers. The Gophers are 13-13 overall and 4-13 in the Big Ten. But they have won conference home games against Rutgers, Penn State and Northwestern. IU won its last trip to Minneapolis two seasons ago.
But all that is just noise. At this point, it is non-negotiable for Woodson’s team. A win at Minnesota is mandatory.
"When you lose five straight, you're searching a little bit," Woodson said. "You've got to stop the bleeding."
