LOUISVILLE, Ky. (ESPN) -- ESPN will dispatch a College Game Day crew to Iowa City on Saturday.
Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out for the game Iowa will host against Indiana at 2 p.m. (EST). The Game Day crew will sign on at 11 a.m. Iowa will offer free food and transportation to students to juice the Game Day atmosphere.
There's one issue: ESPN needs a new story line.
Indiana has already clinched the Big Ten regular-season title. It happened Tuesday night.
On Saturday, the Hoosiers will be motivated to try to finish a 17-1 conference season and 27-1 regular season. The Hawkeyes need to win to hold at least a share of second place with Maryland.
The landscape changed the last three days. Indiana defeated Purdue, 84-60, Sunday, an afternoon when all 17,222 tickets at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall were sold for the first time for an IU women's game.
The last drop of drama was drained from the story Tuesday night when Maryland blitzed Iowa, 96-68.
Ball game. That gave the Hoosiers their first outright Big Ten regular-season title. IU shared the 1983 championship with Ohio State.
Indiana cut down the nets and distributed the celebratory hats and T-shirts after the game. But Grace Berger, the Sacred Heart Academy product who has been the program's heartbeat for five seasons, said this was not the time to get too crazy.
"The job's not done," she said after the game when Berger and her family were honored on Senior Day.
It's been quite a week — and quite a season for coach Teri Moren and her program. On Monday, IU received its first first-place ballot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Hoosiers are ranked second nationally, behind South Carolina, the unbeaten defending NCAA champion.
But IU is certain to serve as a host site for the opening weekend of the NCAA women's tournament, and the Hoosiers are likely to be a No. 1 seed in one of the four regionals.
Average home attendance has jumped nearly 56% with the Hoosiers averaging 7,361 over 16 home games. That ranks 10th in the nation.
A decade ago, IU failed to rank in the top 50 in attendance, averaging 2,157 per game, which was less than Indiana State, Hampton University or Chattanooga.
Indiana center Mackenzie Holmes has played like a first-team all-American. She ranks sixth in the nation in scoring (22.6), second in field-goal percentage (.692) and 25th in blocks (52).
Berger does not have the same statistics she had last season but she missed eight games after suffering an injury to her right knee. Initially, the Hoosiers feared the bone and ligament damage would end her season.
Berger attacked her rehab as relentlessly as she attacks a full-court press — and resumed her role as Indiana's most driven player. They're unbeaten in the 19 games Berger has played.
Moren needed a Kleenex as she dealt with tears while discussing Berger's value to the program. She kiddingly asked media members to stop asking questions about Berger until she could control her emotions.
"She believed in this program," Moren said. "She believed in me and the vision, and for that, I'll always be grateful, because that's what it takes.
"This group has continued to believe, not just in Grace Berger, not only in this staff, but you know, they believe in each other and they have tremendous chemistry on and off the floor, which has been so cool to be a part of and so cool to watch."
Moren is not the only one who views Berger that way. Sydney Parrish is a former Indiana Miss Basketball as well as a McDonald's all-American. Parrish grew up in suburban Indianapolis but played her first two college seasons at Oregon.
Parrish transferred to Indiana prior to this season. She has averaged 12 points per game, the same average as Berger. But on Sunday Parrish was clear where the credit belonged for the success of this IU team.
"People give other people a lot of credit," Parrish said Sunday.
"But a lot of it goes to Grace, Mac (Holmes) and coach Moren. They built this program. You can credit some of the newer girls.
"But they're the ones that did this. They built it from the bottom."
On Saturday, Berger and her teammates will try to continue to build it at Iowa for the ESPN Game Day crew — with the Big Ten regular-season title already secure.
