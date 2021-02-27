LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — By the end of Year 4, Bob Knight had directed the Indiana University men's basketball team to the Final Four and had rolled through an unbeaten Big Ten season with the best team in America.
As much as it’s past time to stop talking about Knight in Bloomington, he looms over every Indiana basketball conversation.
By Year 4, Mike Davis went to the national championship game and won a share of the Big Ten title.
By Year 4, Kelvin Sampson had been dismissed, but both of his IU teams made the NCAA Tournament.
By Year 4, Tom Crean had returned Indiana to the top 25, put the Hoosiers in the Sweet Sixteen and given a Kentucky team that won the 2012 national championship one of its two defeats.
The regular-season end of Year 4 of the Archie Miller Era will come next Saturday at Purdue. Unless the Hoosiers do great things in the Big Ten Tournament (and Indiana has never done great things in that event), Miller’s sagging team will be spectators while the entire NCAA Tournament in played in the state of Indiana, including games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The latest evidence of that came Saturday. The Hoosiers played one of their better games in weeks — and were dominated by No. 3 Michigan, 73-57.
The Wolverines led for more than 34 minutes. Indiana failed to lead by more than 3 points. Michigan attacked the Hoosiers, got to the line and made 17 of 19 free throws. They out-rebounded IU by 10. IU missed 11 of 15 3-point shots and got only 10 points from its star, center Trayce Jackson-Davis.
IU was led by Al Durham, who scored 15 points in a melancholy Senior Day atmosphere that included less than 500 fans because of restrictions created by the novel coronavirus. Durham has the option to return to IU or play for another program next season.
"I have no answer," Durham said when asked about his future plans.
"He's as loyal as it gets and as coachable as it gets," Miller said about Durham.
IU was without guard Armaan Franklin, the Hoosiers' second-leading scorer. Miller said Franklin injured his right foot and Achilles tendon Wednesday night at Rutgers, a different injury than the left ankle sprain Franklin suffered last month.
Miller said that he did not believe Franklin would be ready to go in Indiana's final two regular-season games next week.
Indiana slipped to 13-13 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten, with their record stained by six home losses in 10 league games. In a season when IU has failed to win three consecutive games, the Hoosiers lost their third straight for first time.
The evidence continued to mount that the Hoosiers will not return to the NCAA Tournament, in which they last played when Crean directed them to the Sweet Sixteen in 2016.
Think about this: Indiana played reasonably well and still discovered there was a 16-point gap between them and the best team in the Big Ten in Year 4 of the Miller Era.
Yes, Michigan is the kind of team that can end the Big Ten’s 21-year gap in NCAA titles. In only his second season, Juwan Howard has constructed a team that can make 3-point shots and free throws, drive or post up and play fast or deliberate. They are deep. They are physical. They play both ends.
"I know in our league, if you do what they're doing (18-1, 13-1), you're the real deal," Miller said. "They have a lot of answers on both ends of the floor. They have a great spirit about them. They have a great bounce. They have amazing size."
But in Year 4 under Miller, Indiana cannot do that. The Hoosiers cannot overcome lengthy scoring droughts. Their 3-point shooting comes and goes. And they’re a dreadful example of how to play the pack-line defense.
In the last three games, losses to Michigan State, Rutgers and Michigan, opposing teams have made 26 of 66 shots from distance. IU has been outscored by 30 points from the 3-point line in those defeats.
Miller blamed Indiana's issues defending the 3-point shot on "our lack of smarts, lack of effort and lack of communication on the defensive end of the court ... our defense in general in conference play has been a big letdown."
Two regular-season games remain for Indiana. On Tuesday night, they visit Michigan State, which beat the Hoosiers, 78-71, Bloomington last Feb. 20. IU will finish its regular season next Saturday at Purdue, which has won eight straight against the Hoosiers.
"I have nothing but faith in my team," Durham said. "I feel like we're going to break through here soon."
