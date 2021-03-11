LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In a season where Archie Miller’s Indiana University men’s basketball team failed to achieve most of its goals, the Hoosiers had a chance to avoid one more splash of negativity Thursday night at the Big Ten Tournament: Avoid becoming the first Big Ten team to lose three games in one season to Rutgers.
Nope. It happened.
Rutgers whacked the Hoosiers for third time in less than two months at Lucas Oil Stadium. The final score was Rutgers 61, Indiana 50.
It happened in classic Indiana style. The Hoosiers made their final field goal with 9:50 to play and then missed their final 13 shots.
The Hoosiers failed to make a three-point shot in the entire second half while leaving Rutgers Rob Mulcahy absolutely open for a pair of triples that put the game out of reach in the final six minutes.
It was the kind of loss that will inspire more howling about the wisdom of bring Miller back for his fifth season — other than the $10.3 million buyout the IU athletic department would have to play the coach if he was replaced with three seasons remaining on his contract. The Big Ten allowed a small number of fans into the facility and boos were heard in the final minutes.
In January, the Hoosiers led Rutgers by 6 in the second half — and lost by 4 in overtime.
When the teams played in New Jersey last month, Indiana led by 15 in the first half — and lost by 11.
This time, at Lucas Oil Stadium, IU battled to a 10-point lead in the first 12 minutes — and was behind by a point at halftime.
Indiana ended the season on six-game losing streak. The Hoosiers finished 12-15.
Rutgers will plays Illinois Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the quarter-finals of the tournament, which will conclude Sunday.
