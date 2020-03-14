LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) — College basketball has stopped. The college basketball coaching carousel refuses to stop.
On the third day of no college basketball because of the novel cornonavirus, Rick Pitino’s name entered the news cycle.
After a source told me that several schools were interested in hiring the former Louisville and Kentucky coach, Iona College in Westchester County, New York, confirmed that it had reached a deal to sign Pitino as its next head basketball coach.
"My passion for basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College," Pitino said in a statement. "Tim Cluess has done a spectacular job creating success and a winning spirit. I wish Tim a speedy recovery and Iona will always cherish his accomplishments. At Iona, I will work with the same passion, hunger and drive that I've had for over 40 years. There is a real professionalism in how things are run here and this is a very tight, strong community. The priority in New Rochelle right now is helping students continue their education online in light of the coronavirus and I very much look forward to the day when the community is back on campus and to get to work on further elevating this strong program."
Statement from Pitino pic.twitter.com/j24whszSha— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) March 14, 2020
"I am delighted to welcome Rick Pitino to Gael Nation," Iona Director of Athletics Matthew Glovaski said in a statement released by the school. "Rick is a Hall of Fame coach who has won at the highest levels and he is committed to leading our student-athletes and our program to national prominence. He brings passion and energy and shares our desire to build a winning program that will make our community proud."
Welcome to #GAELNATION, Coach Pitino!READ: https://t.co/fp5azFixcH pic.twitter.com/eK2qOdBlDJ— Iona Men's Hoops (@IonaGaelsMBB) March 14, 2020
No terms were announced, but you can argue that Iona has already earned a return on its investment, because Pitino became THE national story in sports Saturday afternoon.
A source told me that “several schools" reached out to Pitino about their openings. The other was Grand Canyon, a program in Phoenix which fired coach Dan Majerle.
Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com also tweeted that Pitino told players on the professional team he is coaching in Greece that he was returning to college basketball.
Breaking: Source tells @CBSSports that Rick Pitino has told his Panathinaikos B.C. players that he is returning to college basketball but will finish out the Euroleague season if/when it resumes. League halted play earlier this week and Pitino is currently in the United States.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 14, 2020
One college coach texted me and asked: "Should I schedule Rick Pitino? That would sell some tix, yes?"
Kevin Willard, one of Pitino’s top former assistants, coached at Iona from 2008-10. Willard preceded Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday after 10 seasons because of health reasons.
Iona has long been one of the top programs in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, although the Gaels play in Hynes Athletic Center, which seats 2,611.
Iona is where Jim Valvano got his start, coaching the Gaels team that defeated Louisville during the Cards’ 1980 national championship season. Cluess had eight consecutive 20-win seasons until Iona finished 17-16 last season and 12-17 this season.
Pitino was dismissed by the University of Louisville prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.
His U of L team sat out the 2016 NCAA Tournament because of self-imposed sanctions for breaking NCAA rules. Those rules violations also resulted in the NCAA vacating the program’s 2013 NCAA title.
Louisville is still expected to face another NCAA investigation because of its alleged role in the federal investigation of the “Pay for Play,” scandal that resulted in the dismissal of Pitino, his entire staff and athletic director Tom Jurich. Some have speculated that Pitino is still at risk of further punishment from the NCAA.
This offseason, jobs have opened at Air Force, Illinois-Chicago, Wyoming, Grand Canyon, James Madison, Loyola-Marymount, Southeast Missouri State, UAB, Western Illinois and Western Michigan.
It was difficult to imagine Rick Pitino in Laramie, Wyoming, Harrisonburg, Virginia, or Kalamazoo, Michigan.
But New Rochelle, New York, is about 25 miles from Manhattan. It’s in Westchester County, which is also the home of the prestigous Winged Foot Golf Club, where Pitino is a member.
Job rumors have been whipped up over fewer connections than that. Iona is an ambitious program that has appeared in the NCAA Tournament a dozen times, including 2016 and 2017.
Pitino and Iona will be something to follow.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.