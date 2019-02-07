BOZICH | Iowa shows Indiana the value of a magical shooter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There were 108 projected NCAA Tournament brackets shared at www.bracketmatrix.com this week.
On Thursday, 99 of the 108 listed Indiana as a tournament team, despite the fresh stench of the Hoosiers’ recent seven-game losing streak.
With Bernard Muir of Stanford, the chairman of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee watching from court-side, Indiana continued to live dangerously and likely recklessly Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers lost to Iowa, 77-72, tumbling to their third conference defeat at home while slumping to 13-10 overall and 4-8 in the Big Ten.
BracketMatrix is unlikely to be as forgiving in its next update.
Sooner or later the Hoosiers will have to stop pointing at their victories over Marquette, Louisville and Butler (and even Michigan State) and start beating more teams that an NCAA Tournament team is supposed to beat at home.
Like Iowa.
Even though the Hawkeyes are ranked 20th, Iowa wasn’t good enough to beat Michigan State, Purdue or Minnesota away from Iowa City.
They were good enough to beat Indiana in Bloomington because they hit 10 of 25 three-point shots and lead for nearly 37 minutes.
If you were making a list of a player that Archie Miller could immediately plug into his roster and energize IU’s attack, there are two Iowa guys you could pick and nobody in Assembly Hall would quarrel.
One is Jordan Bohannon. The other is Joe Wieskamp.
Bohannon is generously listed at 6 feet 1. Wieskamp is only a freshman. Neither earned much hysteria from the recruiting gurus.
They can’t out run defenders. They can’t out-jump defenders. They can’t outmuscle defenders.
They can shoot defenders into extended nausea.
That is what Bohannon and Wieskamp did to Indiana, contributing 9 of the 10 shots that coach Fran McCaffrey’s team made from distance. As a dynamic duo, they were 9 for 14 — Bohannon 5 for 8 and Wieskamp four of six.
Blend in the five free throws that Bohannon made in the final 17.1 seconds and the Hoosiers failed to get closer than three points over the entire second half.
Credit Bohannon with 25 points, three more than Indiana’s leading scorer, freshman Romeo Langford. The Hawkeyes also had the better inside player. Tyler Cook outscored Juwan Morgan, 21-17.
For Indiana, the problems are the problems. You don’t need to be a graduate of Bob Knight’s basketball coaching class to diagnose them. They’ve been the problems for nearly every one of Indiana’s 10 defeats — and even a few of their victories.
Slow starts — Iowa led 9-2 before Martha the Mop Lady had finished her final note.
Erratic three-point shooting — Miller’s team missed six of its first eight shots from distance, including four straight as Iowa pushed its lead to 26-18.
The Hawkeyes outscored Indiana by nine points from distance, as Miller’s team made only 7 of 21.
Lukewarm defense — missing threes can happen but if you’re allowing the opponent to punish you from distance you’re going to have issues. Indiana had issues, allowing Iowa to make 7 of its first 16, including four in a row by Wieskamp.
If the Iowa game was not a Must Win, the game Indiana plays Sunday qualifies in that category. The Hoosiers host Ohio State, which has rallied to win three of its last four after losing five in a row.
The Buckeyes are no lock to make the NCAA Tournament either. But IU and Ohio State are only scheduled to meet once during the regular season, and the Hoosiers will take a number behind the Buckeyes if they fail to deliver on their homecourt.
