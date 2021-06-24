LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA is evil. The NCAA is exploitative. The NCAA is oppressive. The NCAA is a farce. The NCAA is (fill in the blank).
Have I forgotten anything?
Go ahead and upgrade the criticism into X-rated territory. You can say the most hateful things about the NCAA, and cheers will wash over you.
Then everybody from Paul in Tuscaloosa to Brett in Washington D.C. will tell you the NCAA has only the NCAA to blame. Who am I to argue with the United States Supreme Court?
But I must ask this:
When did it become OK to essentially trash the value and expense of an education?
Have we gone so far into the world of touchdowns and 3-point field goals that we can dismiss the lives and families that have benefited from the degrees and educational opportunities provided by the NCAA system?
I won’t mention any names or sports but if we’re about to charge down this road where athletes are compensated commensurate to their free-market value, there are certain to be losers as well as winners in the transition. Not everybody can generate a paying customer.
But, if equitable compensation is the end game, hey, those are the breaks. Game on.
Know this: Whatever system is created to replace the current NCAA model that is rapidly being tossed, the new operating system will be riddled with as many inequities and cheaters as the one in place today.
It won’t stop anybody from breaking the (new) rules or searching for the next edge. Somebody will have to pay for it. It might even be you — the fan and customer. Uh-oh.
Name, image and likeness opportunities are coming for college athletes, and I understand the cheering for that. Bring it on, even though nobody can tell you precisely what 'it' will be, other than a way for athletes to profit from their brands.
The simplest way to describe what is wrong with the NCAA system is that it was created in a world where coaches earned less than $35,000, football stadiums were built without lights, jumbo replay boards or luxury suites and the cost of basketball tickets did not require a wallet-buckling donation.
Denny Crum left his assistant coaching job at UCLA for the the opportunity at Louisville in 1971.
Crum had the upper hand in negotiations because he had the John Wooden pedigree at a time when the Bruins had just won their fifth straight national title. He also had a competing offer from Virginia Tech.
Crum told Eric Crawford and me that even with benefits, his initial package at U of L was worth less than $30,000 a year.
My inflation calculator showed that $30,000 in 1971 dollars would be worth $199,403.70 today.
I suspect there are at least four coaches on the current basketball staff at Louisville (and every Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and PAC-12 program), making more than $199,403.70.
That’s unfair and absurd.
That should have been addressed many years ago. That’s what is fueling the raging race for reform.
That’s where the NCAA blew it. College sports blew up into professional sports but the folks who cashed in were the coaches and administrations. Schools had no money to pay players but enough money to pay coaches $14 million to get lost.
Terrible system — and the optics are even worse.
Earlier this week, I had coffee with a former University of Louisville football player who works in the NFL. He told me that many FBS programs, including U of L, have football facilities that are larger and stocked with more goodies than NFL teams provide for their players.
I doubt you are surprised. Colleges need bells and whistles to recruit players. The NFL does not.
As the endless streams of money has flowed into the games, coaches and administrators have gotten paid. Athletes have gotten facilities.
College football at its highest level is professional football. So is men’s college basketball. So is women’s college basketball.
So are other sports at schools that select the sports in which they want to dominate.
But one thing that has remained constant with the current model has been the opportunity to earn an education. It’s also one thing that is rarely discussed in all this arguing about money, money and more money.
As anybody who has paid the tab for their education or the education of their children can confirm, it’s not a throwaway consideration.
It’s also a more likely contributor to a career path than anything that happens in the arena or on the field. Providing those educational opportunities is something the NCAA has done well.
Even if in the current environment, nobody wants to give them credit for it.
