BOZICH | Is Louisville in NCAA Tournament trouble?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — On Planet Hot Take, the roar is that Louisville played its way toward whiffing on the NCAA Tournament by losing to No. 127 Boston College Wednesday.
The Cardinals have lost three in a row, five of six, six of eight, 11 of 29.
They are a blocked shot by Jordan Nwora away from a six-game losing streak.
They have been outscored by 63 points in the 170-minute stretch that began after they led Duke by 23 with about 10 minutes to play.
Their performance has been described as "sickening," by their head coach.
Less than three weeks ago, when the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee previewed the 2019 bracket, the Cardinals were in a scrum with Wisconsin, Iowa State and Nevada on the No. 4 seed line.
Now, the Cardinals are bundled with teams like Iowa, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Villanova and others.
In?
Or out?
In, people.
Definitely IN.
Don’t be sickeningly stupid.
The Cardinals have a 15-to-18 team cushion between themselves and the final at-large tournament spot.
Unless Louisville loses to Notre Dame Sunday. Then I can recycle this column Monday.
Just kidding. About the column recycling. If the Cards lose to Notre Dame (3-12 in the ACC, with additional losses to Radford and UCLA) that's a different level of sickening. The Irish have won one ACC road game, but at least they did it at … Boston College.
But on Thursday it's silly to suggest, wonder or worry about Louisville missing what looks like one of the least imposing NCAA Tournament fields in years.
Over the last five seasons, Andy Bottoms has averaged a Top 10 finish in forecasting the complete NCAA field at the bracketmatrix.com. On Tuesday, in his latest projection, Bottoms had the Cardinals as his top No. 7 seed.
That was before Boston College 66, Louisville 59.
"Last night's loss (while obviously not great) is still a quad 2 loss and I consider the quad 3 and 4 losses to be the bad ones," Bottoms wrote in a direct message. "They still have 4 quad 1 wins as of (Thursday) morning and no bad losses. They rank 25 in the NET and have great schedule strength numbers, plus are .500 on the road. Also a good reminder that recent games don't count any more than any other games so it's still about the full body of work."
Duly noted.
But, remember, Hot Takes are the takes that matter.
Here are two other respected bracket forecasts that show a list of more than a dozen teams in a more troubling position than Louisville.
Delphi Bracketology won the BracketMatrix competition in 2016 and has the top average performance over the last three seasons.
On Thursday morning Delphi Bracketology posted this seed forecast.
Don't trust Delphi? Consider Dave Ommen of Bracketville. He has won the BracketMatrix competition twice and has the second-best record over the last five seasons.
His latest numbers, posted Thursday morning, have Louisville playing Oklahoma in Des Moines, Iowa as the No. 7 seed in the East Regional.
Still hyperventilating?
Let me try this: Since the Atlantic Coast Conference adopted its current 15-team configuration in 2015, 30 ACC teams have won 10 or more league games.
Of those 30 teams, only four (all 10-8 squads) failed to make the NCAA Tournament — Syracuse in 2017; Clemson (2016); Virginia Tech (2016) and Miami (2015).
Louisville (9-7) is not assured of 10 ACC victories. Unless the Cardinals beat Notre Dame.
