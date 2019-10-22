LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A season after the University of Louisville football team staggered to a pair of victories in 12 games, the Cardinals (4-3) have already achieved the following items:
- Doubled their victory total from 2018.
- Exceeded their projected 2019 victory total by Las Vegas.
- Positioned themselves to return to bowl play, which will require two more victories.
Next question:
Is Scott Satterfield’s team the most improved team in the country?
You can make the case. Or you can pick another team. Or several other teams. It’s a fluid situation. Hot takes are expected and encouraged.
When you visit NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or sagarin.com, you won’t find rankings for the Most Improved Team.
Create your favorite criteria. Value the statistics that you prefer. Dismiss the numbers that you consider irrelevant. Use the eye test.
Or, you can simply anoint the team that you want to anoint and make your case. I’m open minded. I’ll listen.
I did things my way. My first criteria: Teams from Power Five conferences that are at least two victories better than they were at a similar point last season.
Conveniently, that cut my list to 10 teams.
Next category? I checked how those teams were expected to perform as projected by the preseason over/under win totals in Las Vegas.
There’s more. I looked at everybody’s best win as well as their worst defeat.
Some people are not fans of average margin of victory. I’m not one of those people. That was another category I considered.
I checked their national rankings in Jeff Sagarin’s game predictor computer formula as well as Sagarin’s strength of schedule.
And the winner was … Baylor.
The Bears are three wins better than they were after seven games last season. They’re beating their opponents by nearly 21 points per game. They’re unbeaten (7-0) and one victory from hitting the over on their projected win total.
The only knock on Matt Rhule’s team is strength of schedule. The Bears have yet to play Texas or Oklahoma, and they feasted on Stephen F. Austin, Texas-San Antonio and Rice out of conference.
Nobody’s perfect. You’re talking about a program that lost six games last season and 11 in 2017.
So it’s the Bears by a whisker over Louisville, which has positioned itself to triple its victory total from last season.
Here’s my list.
1. Baylor
Record: 7-0, Plus 3 from last season.
Sagarin Rating: No. 20
SOS: 73
Best win: 23-21 over No. 23 Iowa State
Worst loss: None.
Points Differential: Plus 20.7
Preseason Win Projection: 7.5
2. Louisville
Record: 4-3, Plus 2.
Sagarin Rating: No. 65
SOS: 22
Best win: 62-59 over No. 25 Wake Forest
Worst loss: 35-24 to Florida State
Points Differential: Even
Preseason Win Projection: 3.5
3. Penn State
Record: 7-0, Plus 2
Sagarin Rating: No. 7
SOS: 47
Best win: 17-12 at No. 20 Iowa
Worst loss: None.
Points Differential: Plus 30
Preseason Win Projection: 8.5
4. Auburn
Record 6-1, Plus 2
Sagarin Rating: 8
SOS: 7
Best win: 27-21 over No. 11 Oregon
Worst loss: 24-13 at Florida
Points Differential: Plus 19.2
Preseason Win Projection: 7.5
5. Minnesota
Record: 7-0, Plus 4
Sagarin Rating: No. 36
SOS: 81
Best win: 34-7 over Nebraska.
Worst loss: None.
Points Differential: Plus 15.0
Preseason Win Projection: 7.5
6. Oregon State
Record: 3-4, Plus 2
Sagarin Rating: No. 79
SOS: 34
Best win: 21-17 at California
Worst loss: 52-36 to Oklahoma State
Points Differential: Minus 1.2
Preseason Win Projection: 2.5
7. Wake Forest
Record: 6-1, Plus 3
Sagarin Rating: No. 48
Strength of Schedule: 75
Best win: 24-18 over North Carolina
Worst loss: 62-59 to Louisville
Points Differential: Plus 10.4
Preseason Win Projection: 6
8. Kansas State
Record: 4-2, Plus 2
Sagarin Rating: No. 33
SOS: 35
Best win: 31-24 at Mississippi State
Worst loss: 26-13 at Oklahoma State
Points Differential: Plus 11.5
Preseason Win Projection: .5
9. Pittsburgh
Record: 5-2, Plus 2
Sagarin Rating: No. 51
SOS: 27
Best win: 35-34 over Central Florida
Worst loss: 30-14 to Virginia
Points Differential: Plus 0.2
Preseason Win Projection: 6
10. Nebraska
Record 4-3, Plus 3
Sagarin Rating: No. 62
SOS: 61
Best win: 13-10 over Northwestern
Worst loss: 34-31 at Colorado
Points Differential: Minus 2.0
Pre-season Win Projection: 8.5.
