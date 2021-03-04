LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The shot clock is running down. The noise is escalating (even in empty arenas). Tough calls must be made.
I’m not even talking about the games.
It’s March. Be prepared for coaches behaving, welllll …
You fill in that blank about how coaches are behaving.
If I read Jim Boeheim correctly Wednesday night after Syracuse beat Clemson, he would be more likely to take a basketball question from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar than Muggsy Bogues. Size matters to the Syracuse coach.
I’m not certain that Archie Miller is ready for another question from anybody at Indiana.
Was last week’s trip to Louisville the last time we’ll see Mike Brey with Notre Dame in Louisville?
I fear that it was.
What’s next for Richard Pitino, the former University of Louisville assistant coach whose Minnesota team just went 0-10 on the road in the Big Ten?
I think you know the answer.
Let’s go to the videotape, starting with Boeheim.
Don’t you dare talk to Jim Boeheim about basketball unless you’re over 6 feet tall pic.twitter.com/eJ9AcXSGnH— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2021
By winning five of its last seven games, Syracuse has edged back into the conversation about an NCAA Tournament invitation, even though the Orange (No. 54) are 15-8 overall and only one spot ahead of Kentucky in the latest Ken Pomeroy rankings.
Syracuse has delivered back-to-back impressive victories against North Carolina and Clemson, two likely NCAA Tournament teams.
Plenty of reason for Boeheim to smile and praise his team, right?
RIGHT?
Ask Matt Gutierrez, who writes about the 'Cuse for The Athletic. Gutierrez had suggested in a Tweet that Boeheim needed to find more playing time for reserves Jesse Edwards and Kadary Richmond. I wouldn’t call that a hot take. I wouldn’t even call it a lukewarm take. Just your basic social media chatter. Apparently Boeheim reads Twitter.
“If I played Jesse and Kadary, we’d probably be 22-2 now,” Boeheim said after he had already finished answering Gutierrez’s actual postgame question. “I just didn’t see that. I couldn’t figure that out by myself after 45 years.
“I needed a reporter to figure that out who has never played basketball and is 5 feet 2.”
For the record, I am 6 feet 4 1/2 inches, and that has never stopped coaches from questioning my basketball acumen.
Boeheim answered questions for more than 18 minutes. After Indiana lost at Michigan State on Tuesday night, Miller’s postgame question-and-answer session lasted less than four minutes.
I do not believe Miller enjoyed any of the questions. But a question about the Hoosiers having issues defending Aaron Henry, the Indianapolis kid who is Michigan State’s best player, went over like a phone call from the IRS.
Video: Archie Miller, Rob Phinisee react to loss at Michigan State https://t.co/irmOT9vyZA #iubb— Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) March 3, 2021
Miller was asked how difficult it was to see a player that Indiana nearly landed in recruiting be the difference in the game as the Spartans beat IU for the second time in two weeks.
“It was the same as in the last two years when we didn’t lose to him,” Miller said, crisply.
Hat tip for the sharp response. Miller won his first three against Henry and Michigan State. And he didn’t throw in any height comments.
Next question: Is Mike Brey throwing in the towel at Notre Dame?
The Irish slid to 9-14 overall and 6-11 in the ACC with a loss to North Carolina State on Wednesday.
Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reported that late in the game a group of Notre Dame students started a “Fire … Brey!” chant.
Will Mike Brey be at Notre Dame next year? I don't know. Should he be? Also don't know.But I know this: After 21 years, most of them good, he deserves better than the reception he got tonight. Hopefully the home fans sing a different tune Saturday. pic.twitter.com/elbmbd7PpP— Pete Byrne (@PeteByrneWSBT) March 4, 2021
I’m guessing that a few of those students are 5-foot-2 and never played basketball. But Brey heard it. Of course, he did.
“That was well-warranted by our students,” he said. “That was a poor performance. They should have been on me.”
This is Brey’s 21st season in South Bend, Indiana. He has coached the Irish to 12 NCAA Tournaments, but none since 2017.
Will there be a 22nd season?
You make the call.
“I’m also realistic about the big picture of things, too,” Brey told Noie. “You want to continue to be effective here. You know, I don’t need to be told if I’m not being effective.
“I’m a pretty good judge of that.”
Then there is Pitino, completing his eighth season at Minnesota, where he has taken the Gophers to a pair of NCAA Tournaments, winning a single game against Louisville in 2019.
Richard Pitino and Mark Coyle said this morning that talks about the #Gophers men's basketball coach's future will come after the season. @Marcus_R_Fuller has details: https://t.co/XV8sza8Pat #B1G— Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) March 2, 2021
That was the last big moment in Minneapolis. The Gophers have lost six straight and were unable to win a Big Ten road game this season.
According to a story by Marcus Fuller in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Pitino took more time than usual to do his post-game radio show after Minnesota lost at Nebraska and shared a message with his players that he was unlikely to be the coach next season.
Yes, it’s March. Prepare yourself for a choppy ride.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.