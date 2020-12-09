LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s not for everybody, but I’ve moved to the Fran Fraschilla side of the court for the surest way to build a dynamic college basketball program.
“Get old, and stay old,” said Fraschilla, one of my favorite college basketball analysts.
He said it again Wednesday. We talked about what has happened during the first two weeks of this season.
Duke lost at Cameron Indoor Stadium to Michigan State and Illinois and looked like the seventh-best team in the Big Ten doing it.
The Blue Devils attacked with three Top-25 recruits. The Illini and Spartans defended without any.
Kentucky responded to its losses to Richmond and Kansas with a more alarming stumble. The Wildcats fell to ordinary Georgia Tech, 79-62, on a day when they trailed by as many by 20 and at least 10 the final 10 1/2 minutes.
“Get old, and stay old,” Fraschilla said.
“The No. 1 job description of a college coach used to be crisis management coordinator. It’s now roster management supervisor.
“You have to build your roster creatively, more so than ever.
“The so-called Top-25 programs, most of them can’t do it through one-and-dones. Only two have proven they can: Kentucky and Duke
“And you see what has been happening this year: Not all one-and-done classes are created equally. For every Zion Williamson (Duke) and Anthony Davis (UK), there are more guys who can’t do what those guys did.”
Like I said, it’s not for everybody.
It does appear to be working for four programs that are competing at the top of the game this season: Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa and Villanova.
I ran a background check on those four squads, which are ranked Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 9 in the latest Associated Press poll. As a group, they have three recruits ranked among the Top-25 prospects in their classes by 247Sports: Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs; Gonzaga transfer Andrew Nembhard and Villanova sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Make a note only 37% of the Top-25 guys are around this season.
That’s correct — only 37 of the 100 players ranked in the Top 25 from the last four recruiting classes are playing college basketball this season.
The breakdown: 21 freshmen (four guys became professionals); 11 sophomores and four juniors.
That totals 36, leaving one Top-25 player from the Class of 2017. That class was headlined by Marvin Bagley, Michael Porter Jr., Mo Bamba and four UK guys in the Top 25.
Can anybody name the Top-25 player from the 2017?
I don’t like your chances.
His name is Emmanuel Akot, who ranked 24th. He played two forgettable seasons at Arizona and sat out last season as a transfer at Boise State. Akot has scored nine points in three games for the Broncos this season.
If you’re not certain you can do the Top-25 prospect thing, you’d better have other options. Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa and Villanova have found them.
“What’s happened is that each of those programs in their own way has chosen to get old and stay old,” Fraschilla said. “That’s one of the secrets to success in college basketball for any school not named Duke or Kentucky.
“The way you get old and stay old is to take transfers, redshirt guys, get guys that are not top-25 but top-125 prospects and then cultivate those four-year guys over the course of their careers.”
After his dances with Quincy Miller and Perry Jones, Baylor coach Scott Drew explored a different path: transfers and prospects who needed to be developed.
According to 247, none of Drew’s last four recruiting classes ranked in the Top 25. His transfers have been from places that will make you double-check their bios: MaCio Teague (UNC-Asheville); Adam Flagler (Presbyterian); Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (UNLV) and Davion Mitchell (Auburn).
At Iowa, Fran McCaffrey has taken it up a notch: None of Iowa’s last four recruiting classes ranked in the Top 50, which was not an issue when the Hawkeyes hung 17 three-point shots on North Carolina in a 93-80 win Tuesday.
Gonzaga’s last two recruiting classes ranked No. 13, but coach Mark Few’s juniors were No. 69 and his seniors No. 120.
Villanova’s recruiting classes were rated higher than the groups at Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa. That’s not surprising, considering the Wildcats won NCAA titles in 2016 and 2018. Jay Wright’s last four classes were ranked No. 28 (2017); No. 9 (2018); No. 5 (2019) and unranked (the Wildcats are without a freshman).
But Fraschilla reminded me that Collin Gillespie, Nova’s senior star, was the No. 200 prospect in the 2017 class, a kid who didn’t have an offer from a Power 6 program before his senior year. Sophomore guard Justin Moore was No. 57. Caleb Daniels, a transfer from Tulane, was unranked as a high school senior. The Wildcats are hardly a Who’s Who of the AAU World.
“There’s definitely an art form right now to putting together a Top-25 roster that doesn’t include recruiting guys that are Top-25 players,” Fraschilla said.
And it’s not for everybody.
