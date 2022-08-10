BOZICH | James Mosley earns first home awarded to Simmons College graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reason James Mosley was cut only three times, not four, from the Hopkinsville High School basketball team is Mosley skipped the tryouts as a sophomore.
We're just getting started. The reason Mosley attended the first wave of tryouts when Simmons College of Kentucky started its program in 2015 was seven of Mosley's friends were driving to Louisville. He did not want to be left alone in Hopkinsville playing video games.
There's more. Simmons head coach Jerry Eaves invited Mosley to stay, work for his degree at Simmons and play basketball. But a few games into the first season, Eaves corrected Mosley with so much sauce in his language that Mosley packed his belongings and prepared to leave.
Close friends call Mosley "D.J." That wasn't what Eaves called him on the sidelines that night.
Those were the three primary moments when the rest of this story nearly collapsed.
It did not collapse. At Simmons, one of the nation's oldest historically black colleges, the idea is not to produce professional athletes. The idea is to change lives. And you can't change lives by letting somebody walk away.
"I wasn't going to let D.J. quit," said Charles Nance, one of Mosley's mentors. "Neither was Jerry."
Neither was anybody in the vibrant Simmons' community, especially the people who celebrated with Mosley on Wednesday morning. It was an inspiring morning at Simmons, where Eaves and Simmons president Dr. Kevin W. Cosby announced the school was adding a women's volleyball team as well as men's and women's track teams to its men's and women's basketball programs.
And then the school celebrated Mosley's perseverance.
On Tuesday, I wrote about the program that Eaves and local businessmen Frank Harshaw and Richard Pickren created to provide homes for Simmons' athletes who finish their careers with degrees. Here is the rest of the story: Mosley, 25, will be the first athlete to move into one of the two refurbished homes on South 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
Ask Mosley what he planned to do in 2015.
"Probably just work in a factory (in Hopkinsville)," Mosley said.
Ask him what he is doing today.
Working for a security company in downtown Louisville while getting ready to move into his new home and serve as an assistant coach to Tony Branch at Simmons. (Eaves elevated Branch to head coach and will serve as only the athletic director.)
"I never really thought about home ownership," Mosley said. "I was just going to stay in apartments until I got my money together. As my career went on, I would buy a house.
"When this opportunity came, I felt like I had to jump on it."
Mosley said the nearly 1,200-square-foot home will be larger than his mother's house in Hopkinsville, a two-bedroom place he shared with three brothers, a sister and his mom.
At Hopkinsville, Mosley was a soccer player who was not interested in football. He failed to make the basketball team as a freshman, junior and senior.
After graduating in 2015, Mosley did not have a plan. College was not an option until Eaves and Cosby, the pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church, spread the word they planned to start a men's and women's basketball program.
Nance, a former Kentucky all-star who played at Christian County High School, heard about the opportunity. Nance got word to Hopkinsville that any young men interested in playing basketball needed to make the 2 1/2-hour drive to Louisville.
Seven guys responded. Mosley made it eight. He did not want to be left behind.
"If you know anything about Hopkinsville, there's not a lot for Black young men," Nance said. "Not many opportunities."
"I remember when they arrived," Eaves said. "Dr. Cosby called and said, 'Your players are here.' They were standing outside the administration building waiting to show me what they could do."
Five made the grade. The group included Mosley. Like every Simmons player, he had to find a job as well as a place to live. Athletic scholarships are not an option at Simmons. The financial challenges are real.
Mosley did that. He also showed Eaves that he was willing to mature and learn how to be coached. One night, when Eaves thought that Mosley launched too many bad shots, the coach stuck him on the bench.
Mosley reacted by covering his head in a towel and pouting. Eaves reacted by correcting Mosley with language that Cosby said sounded like "he was speaking in tongues."
Mosley didn't like it. The truth is that Eaves' wife, Sheila, did not like it. Eaves said that she did not speak to him for several days. Mosley packed his belongings and told Nance that he was returning to Hopkinsville.
Nance told Mosley that was not an option.
"He said, 'Coach Nance, I'm going back to Hopkinsville. This is it,'" Nance said. "I said, 'You're not going back to Hopkinsville. You're not going to quit. Just trust me. Hang in there. We'll get through it. You've got to stick it out.'"
On the morning after the dust-up, guess who was the first Simmons player to report for the 5:30 a.m. practice?
"James Mosley," Eaves said. "I walked on the court, and he was there. He said, 'Coach Eaves, what's up? I'm ready to work.'"
Work, Mosley did.
Mosley became one of the team's best players, an excellent three-point shooter. He earned his degree and became a student assistant coach.
With Eaves moving aside and Branch taking over, Mosley will become the team's top assistant. He will share his remarkable story with the next wave of Simmons' players.
"He stuck it out and got through it," Nance said.
