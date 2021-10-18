LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week ago, a column about Jeff Brohm and the Purdue football team would have started with a question about whether the Boilermakers let their 2021 season vaporize by losing a home game to Minnesota.
Then the band played on, and the narrative from last week, last month and last summer flipped.
You could argue that it flipped dramatically with chatter you could hear around Indiana and Louisville football, too. Brohm and Purdue went to Iowa and did something Indiana and Penn State failed to do: flatten the second-ranked Hawkeyes, 24-7. Purdue scored more touchdowns in the first half than Indiana has scored in three Big Ten games. And the Boilermakers did something Louisville has not done in its last 25 games: pass for more than 375 yards.
Purdue baby!!!!! @boilerfootball @dbell.3 THE MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL. https://t.co/eBXjU1RAEj— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) October 16, 2021
Brohm learned the passing game when he played for Howard Schnellenberger at Louisville and built his reputation as a shrewd play caller at Western Kentucky and Purdue.
The Football Writers Association of America voted Purdue its national team of the week. The Boilermakers’ cracked the AP Top 25. Purdue’s David Bell played like the best receiver in America, catching 11 passes for 240 yards. Milton Wright, a receiver from Christian Academy of Louisville, caught four balls.
At 4-2, Purdue looks like a team that should get to seven victories and its first bowl appearance since 2018. Not sensational. Not the top line of what Brohm wants to achieve in West Lafayette, Indiana. Not enough to quiet all the griping in Boilermaker Nation. But it’s the right direction after Purdue went 2-4 last season and 4-8 in 2019.
Actually, if Purdue can win its home game against Wisconsin on Saturday, the Boilermakers will stamp themselves a legitimate contender to win the Big Ten West.
Nobody predicted that. Nobody.
Any hot seat talk about Brohm — he was ranked No. 3, behind Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and the already fired Clay Helton of USC on the Hot Seat List in Lindy’s preseason football yearbook — has been flushed.
We all know college football comes without guarantees. Two years ago, Ed Orgeron directed a Louisiana State team considered one of the best college football teams of the last decade to an unbeaten national title. Now, Orgeron is a short-timer who will empty his office Nov. 28. You can find plenty of stories that Orgeron’s behavior and handling of his coaching staff accelerated his demise. Then you can ask yourself this:
Would LSU have fired Orgeron if the Tigers were 7-0, not 4-3?
But I digress. The discussion Monday is about Brohm and the way he has returned to the local college football conversation by fixing the primary thing he had to fix after the last two seasons: Purdue’s defense.
The Boilermakers rank 13th nationally in total defense, more proof Brohm is evolving as a coach. Brohm has been able to hit the highest notes. Purdue also beat No. 2 Ohio State in 2018. Consistency is what Purdue is chasing.
Purdue didn’t beat Iowa. Purdue dominated Iowa. The Boilermakers never trailed. They out-gained the Hawkeyes by nearly 200 yards. They intercepted four passes. They utilized three quarterbacks and seven receivers.
In the most badass moment of the game, Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long pours a can of @budlight over his face after a fan tossed the beer onto the field in @BoilerFootball's 24-7 win over No. 2 Iowa today in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/ymZUxWhP2V— Bryon Houlgrave (@bryonhoulgrave) October 16, 2021
In a trademark Brohm move, Purdue threw for 378 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Before Saturday, one team (Iowa State, 252 yards) threw for more than 200 yards against the Hawkeyes, who fancied themselves as a contender for the national playoffs.
Brohm, 50, will always remain in the local football conversation. He won state titles at Trinity High School and played at Louisville for Schnellenberger instead of taking a scholarship from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Ohio State or prime-timers.
He returned to work on the U of L staff with his brothers Greg (a staff member) and Brian (the Cards’ quarterback). He was a critical part of Louisville’s 12-1 season in 2006, the one that ended with a victory in the Orange Bowl.
And, in 2018, he turned down the chance to follow Bobby Petrino at his alma mater, to build on his commitment to Purdue.
Louisville pivoted to Scott Satterfield, who won eight games and recognition as the top coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2019. The last two seasons have not been as wonderful at U of L. Satterfield is 7-10. In three games this season, the Cards have not attracted an announced crowd larger than 40,320. The buzz is missing from Louisville football.
Brohm knows that feeling, too. Purdue lost to Nevada, Illinois and IU two years ago. Last season, they opened with victories over Iowa and Illinois and then finished by losing four straight. He shuffled his defensive staff, worked the transfer portal and got his guys healthy on offense. Purdue has won four of six and attracted three home crowds announced at more than 51,000.
Now, here comes Purdue and Jeff Brohm, putting up jumbo offensive numbers again, in a season when Indiana simply cannot score. Here comes Jeff Brohm, knocking off the second-ranked team in the nation, in a stretch where Louisville has not beaten a top-10 team since 2016.
He’s always going to be part of the local football conversation.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.