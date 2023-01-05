LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The video does not lie. Neither does the audiotape of multiple laments a certain local basketball coach had about his team.
Like this: "We're having too many unforced turnovers at critical times."
Or this: "Every coach says every possession is a big possession. But there are possessions in a game that are bigger than others."
And don't forget this: "Our problem is our turnovers. I'm challenging (our team). We've got to get to about 10 a game."
Kenny Payne did not make those comments — at least not on Wednesday.
Jeff Walz made those comments. Turnovers by the University of Louisville women's basketball team are tormenting Walz as much as turnovers are tormenting Payne.
Walz and his team (11-5 overall, 2-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) will continue their push to return to the Top 25 Thursday at 8 p.m. when Georgia Tech visits the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cards failed to earn any votes in the latest Associated Press poll, which features five ACC programs in the Top 25. After winning six in a row, Louisville lost to No. 19 Duke, 63-56, last Sunday,
With back-to-back home games (Pitt visits Sunday at 2 p.m.) the Cardinals have a chance to jump back into the middle of the conference race.
If they can take care of the basketball.
Against Duke, Louisville beat itself with 17 turnovers. It was the seventh game this season with 17 or more turnovers by the Cardinals.
A check of the ACC statistics illustrates the problem Walz is working overtime to address.
Last season Louisville led the ACC in turnover margin. The Cards were plus-5.3, forcing 19.2 while committing only 13.9.
This season?
Louisville has slipped to ninth in the 15-team league in that critical statistic. Although the Cards are still plus-2.8, they are averaging 15.9 turnovers while forcing only 18.3.
"If you cut (U of L's average) down to 10, now you're getting 10 extra possessions and that's fine," Walz said.
"If you shoot close to 50% (the Cards are at 47%, second to Notre Dame in the ACC), you're making five and you win.
"So it's just a work in progress. We're going to continue to fight."
This is a struggle that most coaches and players battle. Ask Payne. He has rubbed his brow about turnovers all season. The U of L men's team beat itself against Syracuse Tuesday night by throwing away the ball 21 times.
At a young age, players are wired to worry about one thing — scoring.
Walz said that the first question that most players are asked by family members and friends after a game is the universal:
How many points did you score?
Not, how many points did the player you were guarding score?
Not, how many blockouts did you execute properly to secure rebounds?
And certainly not, how many times did you throw the ball away?
Walz has figured this out with other players and U of L teams. He is convinced that he will figure it out with this team.
"It's value the basketball," he said. "I wish I had an answer for you (on how to get the message through to every player).
"We practice it. We run in practice if we make five turnovers in a drill. We're doing everything that we can think of as coaches and we're still trying to come up with more ways to help them.
"But it's the unforced ones. You're going to turn the ball over some. I've never seen a game where no one turns the ball over.
"It's the throw the ball out of bounds because you don't make eye contact. Or you just reverse it (pass the ball the opposite direction) and don't pay attention to where the defense is and it just turns into a pick six going the other way.
"Those are the ones we have to get rid of.
"And if we can do that, which we can, then I like where this team has a chance to go because we have made great strides since Thanksgiving."
Starting Thursday night against Georgia Tech, the Cards have two chances in four days to fix what has been bothering Walz.
