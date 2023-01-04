BOZICH | Jemarl Baker helps Indiana; No more unbeatens; Another Calipari question

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Remember Jemarl Baker?
Came into the Kentucky men's basketball program with PJ Washington, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jarred Vanderbilt and four other Top 75 recruits in 2017?
Missed his first season with a medical redshirt and then averaged 2.3 points the following season while getting minor backcourt minutes behind Tyler Herro, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and others.
Baker is the only member of that John Calipari recruiting class still playing college basketball — and he contributed to a national story line Tuesday night.
How?
Baker scored 13 points with 5 assists for Fresno State.
Big deal.
Baker was the Bulldogs' third leading scorer as they took down Richard Pitino and New Mexico, 71-67.
Jemarl Baker has scored 2⃣0⃣ points in each of his first 2⃣ @MW_MBB games.On Tuesday night, No. 22 New Mexico will be the 11th AP Top 25 team to visit us in the @SaveMartCenter.
Get to the point, Dr. Bo.
With Connecticut losing at Xavier last Saturday and No. 1 Purdue falling at home to Rutgers Monday night, Pitino's 14-0 team was the last unbeaten men's college basketball team.
Now there are none — for the 47th consecutive season.
The 1976 Indiana University team can celebrate their achievement one more time, although that's a silly sentence to write because Quinn Buckner, Tom Abernethy, Scott May and other guys on that team have repeatedly said they do not celebrate when the final unbeaten disappears.
According to a chart researched by former Bloomington Herald-Times sports columnist and IU basketball historian Bob Hammel, January 3 is the second-earliest point in the season that the last unbeaten took its first defeat since 1976.
The only earlier date was Dec. 30, 2017 when Arizona State (12-0) stumbled against Arizona.
Hammel’s records show the average date for the last unbeaten to fall since 1976 has been Feb. 9. We're more than a month ahead of schedule.
*Now on to the next question:
Can anybody go unbeaten in one of the six power conferences — Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big Ten, Big East, Southeastern or Pac-12?
I checked the forecast from Ken Pomeroy's analytics site. This is what his formula projects in the six leagues.
ACC — Miami, Pittsburgh, Duke and Virginia all 14-6. The ACC is already down to three unbeatens — Miami, Pitt and Clemson. KenPom puts Louisville at 2-18 at season's end.
Big East — Connecticut 16-4. Xavier and Providence are 4-0 but the Friars host UConn Wednesday night.
Big 12 — Kansas 13-5, followed by Texas at 11-7. Kansas, Kansas State, TCU and Iowa State have yet to lose league games.
Big Ten — Ohio State and Purdue are projected to finish 14-6. Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan are the league's final unbeatens. Ken Pom has Indiana finishing 12-8
PAC-12 — UCLA (17-3) and Arizona (16-4) are projected to separate from the pack. The Bruins and Utah are the league's final in-conference unbeatens.
SEC — KenPom likes Tennessee to go 15-3, two games better than Alabama. The current prediction for Calipari and Kentucky is 11-7. That's tied for fourth with Auburn, trailing Arkansas.
The SEC has a pack of five unbeatens — Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Missouri and Vanderbilt. Missouri (at Arkansas) and Auburn (at Georgia) could cut the list to three Wednesday night.
So the answer is nobody is expected to deliver an unbeaten season in league play.
*Kentucky's 74-71 victory over Louisiana State Tuesday night bumped the Wildcats to 1-1 in Southeastern Conference play. It bumped UK's winning streak to two.
It did not bring an end to many of the questions percolating around Calipari and the UK basketball team.
On a night when the Wildcats were favored by 10 1/2 points, they won by 3, needing a late three and two free throws by Jacob Toppin to put LSU on ice.
Kentucky will visit Alabama Saturday — and the analytics sites are forecasting a 6-to-9-point Crimson Tide victory.
But the coldest shot of the day might have come in this Tweet by Bart Torvik, whose formula has it Alabama 79, Kentucky 70. He began with this commentary on the current Coach of the Year as well as Not Coach of the Year:
Highly dubious™ COY rankings. Anyone wanna guess who's in last place?
My guess was Mike Brey of Notre Dame, whose Fighting Irish squad was projected to make the NCAA Tournament with a group of seniors but currently sits with Louisville at 0-4 at the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Irish lost to Boston College Tuesday — and have only a single Top 100 victory on their sagging resume.
But apparently Brey is not the correct answer.
It appears somebody else is, and by reading the comments to Torvik's Tweets, that coach might work in Lexington.
Torvik has a fantastic site. I'm a visitor multiple times per day, especially on Sundays when I'm putting together my AP Top 25 ballot.
I messaged him about his Tweet. He said the Coach of the Year rankings were not to be "taken seriously (especially the negative version)."
So don't take it seriously. But give it a thought.
