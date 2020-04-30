LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is what the NCAA does well: organize and run national tournaments, especially the men’s college basketball party that pays most of its bills (in years when there isn’t a worldwide pandemic).
This is what the NCAA does terribly: investigate, enforce and adjudicate its rules.
This is what the NCAA does not need: more rules.
On Wednesday, the word came from Mount NCAA that revolutionary change was on the way. Athletes will soon be permitted to make money, primarily off their names, images and likenesses.
Confetti flew. Bands played. Equity is finally coming to college sports. Coaches and administrators will no longer pocket all the cash.
I apologize for stopping the bands, but can we take another look at the fine print?
This means more rules.
This means more enforcement personnel.
This means adjudication.
This means ... I believe you know what this means: more chaos.
Even with the benefit of the information dropped into its email box from the federal government, the NCAA has not been able to resolve the Pay For Play scandal that overwhelmed the news cycle 2 1/2 years ago. Now the NCAA is going to oversee playing within more rules for name, image and likeness?
Wink.
Louisville took the biggest hit, washing away its entire basketball coaching staff and athletic director. But that was the work of top school administrators who were weary of the repeated nonsense from the Rick Pitino era.
Meanwhile, it’s been business as usual everywhere else. Bruce Pearl got a contract extension at Auburn, and one of his assistant coaches got fired.
Will “Strong-Ass Offer” Wade keeps reeling in solid basketball recruits at the hoops Mecca that is Louisiana State.
Assistant coaches took the fall at Arizona and Southern California, but the head coaches continue to chase Pac-12 championships.
Then there is “Dollar” Bill Self of Kansas, a concerned citizen from the recruiting world who told the Kansas City Star that he hoped this was not the “start of the Wild, Wild West.”
Relax, Bill. You’ll figure it out and remain several strides ahead of the NCAA posse. You’re No. 1, pal. Ask Billy Preston, Silvio de Sousa and T. J. Gassnola. I have faith in you.
It’s the NCAA that I doubt.
Their world is spinning, cracking and dissolving into something the organization was 110% against five minutes ago.
The NCAA is not leading the charge. The NCAA is being dragged out of 1952 by a changing world. By state legislatures across the country. By the NBA and its growing commitment to its G League. By a backlash to the ridiculous salaries and buyouts that universities hand out like Halloween candy. (Think the University of Louisville could use that $14 million that went to Bobby Petrino?)
The NCAA said that is was committed to moving forward with this process but that it wanted “guardrails” built it to prevent abuse.
I’ll pause here for laughter.
The NCAA said it did not want the schools involved in the marketing process. Apparently, athletes will be connected with representatives (Is that a polite society word for agents?) who can steer them to the best deals.
This — wink, wink — is what the NCAA does not want to develop: a bidding war of perks through the recruiting process.
Like, perhaps this:
School A tells Freddy Five-Star that if he comes to them, he’ll be guaranteed $40,000 in appearance money, $25,000 for autograph sessions and an easy $30,000 by the luxury car dealer.
Not so fast, young man. School B is primed to sweeten the deal with another $25,000 — and put the ball Freddy Five-Star’s hands.
When Freddy visits School C, that staff leaves him with one request: Just give us the shot to make the final offer.
As I said, those are situations that the NCAA does not want to develop.
Sorry. Another laughter pause.
Guess what? Those are situations that have been occurring for years, and the NCAA has been primarily powerless to do anything about them.
And not just at the Power Five programs. On the day of the big NCAA announcement, a coach told me that players shop for the best offer in Division III as well as Division I.
“They would leave your financial aid office with the financial aid package in hand and go to the other schools recruiting them,” he said.
Of course they would. It’s the American way.
So give the NCAA credit for trying to do something right. But excuse me if I hold my nose as I watch this plan go wrong.
