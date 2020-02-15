LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — There are days when I am eager to argue that Kentucky deserves at least a No. 4 seed in the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament.
That Nick Richards has been the best player in the Southeastern Conference as well as one of the 20 best in the country.
That, with three guards who can attack as well as defend and two who can shoot from distance, John Calipari has a team capable of doing dangerous things in what certainly appears to be an unpredictable March.
Bet $100 to win $400 if Kentucky makes the Final Four? Have to think about that one, don't you?
Then games like Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena happen.
The Wildcats floundered against Ole Miss, a team that is on nobody’s projected 68-team NCAA bracket.
Yes, Kentucky won. This time it was a deceptive 67-62 victory.
The Wildcats trailed by seven with less than 11 minutes to play and did not take the lead to keep until Nick Richards made a pair of free throws with 1:11 to play. They played superb defense on the next-to-last possession by Ole Miss and dogged Devontae Shuler into launching an air-ball 3-pointer with about nine seconds to play.
But they did not impress.
For more than 39 minutes, this was the February version of what Kentucky did against Evansville in November, against Utah in December and against South Carolina in January — wobble significantly against an opponent that is not considered a top-70 team.
The Wildcats survived because Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree missed the front end of two bonus free-throw situations in the final minute.
They also survived because Richards (16 points), Immanuel Quickley (17) and Tyrese Maxey (14) carried the Wildcats to the buzzer, scoring 47 of the team's 67 points. Richards made four free throws in the final 2:11. Maxey was the defender on the Tyree air ball. Quickly scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.
"You know it's a good sign when you can win with your defense on a day when you don't play your best," Maxey said. "It's a big step forward,"
Certainly, it's better than what happened against Evansville or South Carolina. The Wildcats improved to 20-5, 10-2 in the Southeastern Conference.
Yes, Ole Miss had won three in a row. But the Rebels came to Rupp with 13 wins and 11 defeats as well as a Ken Pomeroy ranking of 88.
That’s not the performance of a team that deserves at least a No. 4 seed next month.
The good news for Kentucky is the Wildcats have won four straight and eight of the 16 teams that were ranked ahead of them in the NCAA Tournament mid-season reveal have lost at least once in the last eight days.
The schedule stiffens for Kentucky. The Wildcats visit Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play Louisiana State on Tuesday night before returning home to host Florida on Saturday.
"The biggest thing I keep coming back to is these teams are trying to out-rough us," Calipari said.
"We've just got to get lower and we've got to be prepared and just say we're not going to accept that."
Making shots was the issue for Kentucky — both 3s and 2-pointers. The Wildcats played as if they were scrambling in the middle of a frigid wind tunnel.
They missed their first 11 shots from distance before Johnny Juzang converted a 3-pointer with only 40 seconds to play in the first half. They finished 2 for 22, getting a three Quickley midway through the second half.
"We need to shoot more threes?" UK coach John Calipari asked. "Do you still think so? Maybe we should shoot 30 and go 2 for 30?"
They were fortunate to trail by only two (27-25) after a half that saw the Wildcats miss 12 of 13 3s and 9 of 17 2-point attempts.
Mark it down as the third time in the last six games that Kentucky failed to score 30 in the first half as well as the third time the Wildcats trailed at halftime during that stretch.
The second half was also a scrum. Kentucky finally made its second 3-point attempt when Immanuel Quickley connected after more than 10 minutes had been played.
Quickley and Richards carried the Wildcats in the second half, scoring 26 of Kentucky’s 42 points in the second half.
