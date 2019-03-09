LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — This was supposed to be a 40-minute celebration for the University of Kentucky basketball team.
Work walk-on Jonny David into the Senior Day starting lineup . Maybe shake him free for his first field goal attempt — and if everything went right, a basket — in two years.
Take advantage of another Tennessee road stumble (this time at Auburn) to move into a second-place tie in the final Southeastern Conference standings.
Considering all the crazy stuff happening in Baton Rouge, maybe Kentucky would find itself the SEC champs considering that Louisiana State appears to be on a fast track toward vacating everything the Tigers have achieved this season.
Actually this was the most important thing:
Add sparkle to the Wildcats’ argument that they deserve the fourth No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, on the top line with Gonzaga, Virginia and Duke.
There was a celebration, but it was a celebration delayed until the final 10 minutes. It was a victory — Kentucky 66, Florida 57 — delivered with a late serving of sparkle.
"You can't have lapses like we had in the first half," UK coach John Calipari said. "From here on out (NCAA Tournament teams) are all you're going to play."
Most of the sparkle was applied on the defensive end in the second half. Florida huffed and puffed its way to 11 of 27 shooting in the second half. The Gators made one shot from distance.
"Defensively, wow!" Florida coach Mike White said. "They're just elite. Speed, quickness, toughness, strength. They've got a bunch of girth."
Only six of John Calipari’s guys scored. Four of them — P. J. Washington (15 points), Tyler Herro (16), Ashton Hagans (14) and Keldon Johnson (14) — had all but seven of the Wildcats points.
The Wildcats punished the Gators at the free-throw line, making 26 of 32, while outscoring the Gators by 20 points
In the first half, Kentucky played like a team that was bored by whatever meaning the rest of us continue to put in regular season achievements.
Or maybe the Wildcats miss Reid Travis more the longer that he remains gone with his sprained knee. This is the fifth complete game Travis has missed since he suffered the injury at Missouri Feb. 19.
People around the team still say that Travis will return, probably next week during the SEC Tournament in Nashville. But against the Gators, Travis sat on the bench in sweat clothes.
Five weeks after rolling into Gainesville and defeating Florida by 11, the Wildcats trailed the Gators by a point at halftime in Rupp Arena Saturday. They were still behind by a point more than six minutes into the second half.
Las Vegas had the Wildcats marked down as a 10 1/2-point favorite. What was the problem?
Kentucky could not make shots, ringing up a shooting percentage of less than 41 percent in the first half. Better win with defend, then, right?
Kentucky needed work on that end of the floor. The Gators made better than 48 percent of their first-half shots — and the Wildcats only turned Mike White’s team over four times.
This is not a vintage Florida team. It’s neither as talented nor as tough as any of the four Gators’ squads that Billy Donovan coached to the Final Four.
According to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, the Gators came to Lexington with a seven-team cushion to make the NCAA Tournament field as an at-large team.
Beat Kentucky and the Gators could stop refreshing Lunardi’s bracket projections every 10 minutes. Lost to the Wildcats and Florida could pack the SEC Tournament in Nashville next week with work to do.
The Wildcats will arrive in Nashville as the favorite for the fourth No. 1 seed. But they’ll have to play better than they played against Florida to stay on the top line.
"We've got to get some 40-minute or 35-minute games," Calipari said. "We haven't had that in the last couple of weeks."
