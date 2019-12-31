CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) -- There was a ton of talking before Kentucky and Virginia Tech played the Belk Bowl Tuesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
In the end, Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. and receiver Josh Ali got the last word. Bowden completed his sixth and final pass of the afternoon with 15 seconds to play, dropping a perfect spiral into Ali's hands for a 13-yard touchdown, that led to 37-30 UK win.
"You all said that I couldn't throw," Bowden said, with a smile after the game.
"He's certainly one of the best players who's ever played at the University of Kentucky," UK coach Mark Stoops said.
The pass put a punctuation mark on an 8 minute and 10 second drive that covered 85 yards and ruined the farewell of legendary Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster. It also confirmed Bowden's status as the Belk Bowl MVP on a day when he earned 253 yards of total offense.
It also ended a contentious game that game that included Bowden throwing a punch at a Tech defensive lineman more than an hour before the game and featured both teams being assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the first half.
"When you are down here for a week there is some crossover and things happen," Stoops said.
Bowden apologized for his role in the incident after the game and said given another chance, he would not do that again.
Bowden finished with 73 yards passing and 233 rushing, enabling the Wildcats to win on a day when the defense allowed more points than UK had all season.
But even the defense had its own fun moment, forcing a fumble by Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker on the game's final play. Kentucky's Jordan Wright picked up the ball and ran into the end zone as time expired to stretch the final margin from 31-30 to 37-30.
Bowden advised the media on Monday that somebody from Virginia Tech had tried to "ruin" his Belk Bowl.
Maybe that explained his pre-game dust-up with a Virginia Tech player. ESPN captured video evidence of Bowden yelling at a Hokies player -- and later throwing a punch at Virginia Tech defensive lineman DaShawn Crawford.
Representatives from both schools were photographed talking to Belk Bowl officials outside the team locker rooms before the game.
Tech coach Justin Fuente said because the incident developed more than an hour before the game, the game officials could not assess any punishment. He said the officials talked to both coaches and directed them to get their teams under control.
How silly was it?
Both teams were assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the first quarter. Bowden held out his left arm and pointed at Virginia Tech cornerbacks Armani Chatman as he covered the final steps of his 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Eventually, football mattered. The blocking, tackling, throwing, catching and running part. After Kentucky went ahead 7-3 on Bowden's TD run, the Hokies replied with two touchdowns. Kentucky cut the lead to 17-14 in the final 53 seconds of the second quarter. Chris Rodriguez scored from the 2.
Defense is what Kentucky needed to fix at halftime. Virginia Tech's 17 points were the most the Wildcats had allowed in the first half since their fourth game -- on Sept. 21 at Mississippi State.
The third quarter was back and forth and forth and back. Matt Ruffolo tied the game with a 40-yard field goal. Virginia Tech needed about a minute-and-a-half to score its next touchdown.
Bowden danced and powered through the Tech defense for a 61-yard touchdown for another tie at 24. Tech kicked a 40-yard field goal to carry a 27-24 lead to the fourth quarter.
The Hokies added another field goal with 12:47 to play. After Bowden threw an interception at the Virginia Tech 16 yard line, the UK defense forced a punt with 8:25 to play.
Bowden took it from there, directing the Wildcats on the game-winning drive, which required 18 plays. Bowden ran the ball on 12 of them.
"Once again, we found a way to win, which kind of personified our season," Stoops said.
