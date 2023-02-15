LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky made its push for a spot in the NCAA Tournament more promising Wednesday night.
The Wildcats did it by going to Starkville, Miss., and posting a rugged 71-68 win over Mississippi State, another program scrambling for an NCAA bid.
Playing with four fouls, Oscar Tshiebwe made three (of four) free throws in the final 5 seconds. Twice, UK inbounded the ball to Tshiebwe in front of the Mississippi State bench. The Bulldogs quickly fouled him but Tshiebwe delivered.
"(Coach John Calipari) knows I work on free throws every single night," Tshiebwe said after the game on the SEC Network. "He said, 'We're going to trust you, Oscar.'
"This team really needs me. We need each other to win games like this."
Jacob Toppin scored 16 points. Freshman Chris Livingston, who made all six of his free throw attempts, including a pair with 8.1 seconds left, had 13. Antonio Reeves scored 14 on a night when UK made 15 of 20 free throws.
Every Kentucky starter played at least 32 minutes as Sahvir Wheeler and C.J. Fredrick remained sidelined with injuries. The Wildcats got 6 points in 22 combined minutes from three substitutes.
Bracketologists across the country watched this one. The SEC Network welcomed ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi into the telecast during the first half.
Kentucky isn’t competing with Alabama, Texas A&M or Tennessee for a spot at the top of the Southeastern Conference.
They’re competing with Clemson, Oregon, Wisconsin, North Carolina, USC, New Mexico and Mississippi State for the final at-large spots in the 68-team NCAA field. Lunardi said that if Kentucky won he would move John Calipari’s team back into the field.
The Wildcats delivered only their second Quad 1 victory this season. They're 2-7 in Quad 1 games.
It’s a scrum that will stretch into Selection Sunday (March 12) unless the Wildcats can start to string victories.
The Wildcats broke the game open midway through the second half, outscoring Mississippi State, 18-2 over 7 and a half minutes as the Bulldogs missed 8 of 9 shots and made three turnovers.
Kentucky has another chance to polish its credentials Saturday at 1 p.m. when Tennessee visits Rupp Arena. The Vols defeated No. 1 Alabama Wednesday.
The Wildcats’ 63-56 victory over the Vols in Knoxville last month is their primary credential for inclusion in the NCAA field. They could certainly use another.
"We have a good team," Tshiebwe said. "One thing I tell all of them is we've got to keep fighting, we've got to keep fighting no matter who's missing. We cannot lay down. We've just got to come in ready to play."
