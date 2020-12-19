LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Credentials will be required on March 14 by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.
Don’t tell them who you played. Tell them who you beat.
Don’t tell them which games were close. Tell them which games you won. Especially in this crazy season where nonconference schedules have been turned upside down and inside out.
After a 75-63 loss to North Carolina Saturday afternoon in Cleveland, Kentucky coach John Calipari and his team are without credentials or answers.
Kentucky’s opportunities to collect a victory outside of the Southeastern Conference that will sparkle in March had shortened to three games — North Carolina, Louisville and Texas.
Now, there are two — the Cardinals and Longhorns. The Wildcats slipped to an unimaginable 1-5 by slumbering through the second half to lose to a good but hardly great North Carolina team.
The last time UK was 1-5: Don’t ask. Adolph Rupp had yet to arrive in Lexington.
The Wildcats did something similar to what they did against Kansas and Notre Dame. They came close (until the last four minutes). They lost a game they should have won.
Kentucky was ahead by 11 points in the first half. The Wildcats led 38-34 at halftime and 49-46 with 12:20 to play.
They lost because they went more than nine minutes without a field goal. They lost because four Wildcats fouled out. They lost because their turnovers (16) were double their assists (8) — again.
They lost because they made seven baskets in the second half — none from distance. They lost because they were outscored 41-25 in the second half.
Their leading scorer, with 17 points, was Davion Mintz, the graduate transfer from Creighton, where he would have been no better than the third-best player.
The Wildcats have a week to prepare for their trip to the KFC Yum! Center, where they are scheduled to play Louisville at noon the day after Christmas.
