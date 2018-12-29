LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky defeated Louisville, 71-58, at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday. Here is an explanation that will stand until the coaches deliver a better one:
Louisville could not keep Kentucky away from the rim. The Wildcats were able to keep the Cardinals away from the rim. Actually, Kentucky made it difficult for Louisville to score from anywhere.
Tyler Herro played his best all-around game. He took smart shots, under control, hitting 10 of 13 shots while leading the Wildcats with 24 points. He made four three-pointers, only one fewer than the entire Louisville team.
Herro’s sidekick, Keldon Johnson, also played with wisdom, scoring 15 with seven rebounds.
For Louisville, offense was a struggle. The Cardinals made only 36,.4 percent of their shots, their worst performance of the season. Louisville was 5 for 20 from distance, hitting only one in the second half.
Christen Cunningham led Louisville with 20 while Jordan Nwora scored 17. No other Louisville player had more than five.
Kentucky controlled the first half. The Wildcats got into the lane — and kept Louisville out of the lane. They made nearly 56 percent of their field goal attempts. They limited Jordan Nwora and Dwayne Sutton, Louisville’s top two scorers, to seven points.
Herro and Johnson did not play like freshmen thrown into their first road game. Herro led Kentucky with 14 points, making two shots from distance. Johnson was difficult for Louisville to control off the dribble, contributing seven points.
Conference play awaits both teams. Kentucky starts Southeastern Conference play at Alabama Jan. 5 while Louisville will welcome Miami at home January.
